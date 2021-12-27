High school basketball: Wonder boys out; Christmas tournament bracket revised

Staff report

A.L. Brown’s boys, the defending champions, are out of the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic due to COVID.

A.L. Brown’s girls are still in the hoops event.

That announcement was made by tournament officials on Monday.

The absence of the Wonders prompted quite a few changes to the boys bracket, including a first-round bye for top-seeded North Rowan. The Cavaliers automatically are in the semifinals.

With the sixth-seeded Wonders out, Carson’s boys moved from the 7 to the 6 seed, while South Rowan’s boys moved from the 8 to the 7.

That means revised matchups. Carson now will play third-seeded Salisbury, while South will play second-seeded Davie.

There were a number of time changes.

Instead of starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the tournament now opens at 10:30 a.m., and will begin with back-to-back girls games.

North Rowan’s third-seeded girls play No. 6 South Rowan at 10:30. Carson’s second-seeded girls will play seventh-seeded A.L. Brown at noon.

The first boys game will be at 1:30 p.m. when Carson plays Salisbury. The Davie boys will take on South Rowan at 4:30 p.m.

The 1 vs. 8 (Salisbury-Davie at 3 p.m.) and 4 vs. 5 (West Rowan-East Rowan at 6 p.m.) girls games and the 4 vs. 5 boys game (West-East at 7:30 p.m.) weren’t affected by the revisions.

With the boys field reduced, a consolation game was added to Thursday’s schedule at 1:30 p.m. to ensure that all teams get to play at least two games.

Prices are $8 per day and $20 for a tournament pass.