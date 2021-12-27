Granite Quarry-Faith Police ask for help identifying pedestrian killed by vehicle

GRANITE QUARRY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male pedestrian killed by a vehicle on Sunday.

Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Byrd Road around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday after a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Officers found the pedestrian lying on the shoulder of the road and the driver of the vehicle performing CPR, a news release said. Police helped provide medical assistance until EMS arrived. The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses saw the pedestrian laying in the roadway and that the man may have been jogging prior to the incident. The driver didn’t see the victim until it was too late.

The unidentified man was slender with short beard. He was wearing black jogging-style pants, no shirt, black shoes with white strips and no socks. A news release described him as being in his late 30s or mid-40s with a receding hair line.

If anyone can provide information, call the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department at 704-279-2952 and speak with any officer. Sgt. Richard Tester is the lead investigator in the matter. Photos of the pedestrian couldn’t be released Monday.

Granite Quarry Fire, Rowan County EMS and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.