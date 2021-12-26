Sharing the Season 2021 additional organizations

SALISBURY — In addition to the nonprofit and human services organizations listed in the Sharing the Season article in Thursday’s edition of the Salisbury Post, these local entities could benefit from community support:

Countersteer Veteran Experience

P.O. Box 354, Salisbury, NC 28145

Purpose: Countersteer is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to our veterans to enrich their lives by providing peer support, community and a safe place for “brothers in arms” to be with one another and find support with the everyday activity and hobby of motorcycling while helping alleviate combat stress and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Many veterans that suffer from the effects of PTSD and combat stress go undiagnosed for years. While actively helping veterans, our programs will also raise awareness of combat stress and PTSD.

Needs: Off-road MX boots in various sizes, but 8-13 in particular. MX helmets as well in sizes M-XL. Monetary donations to support the veterans with travel and accommodations as well as the ability to buy needed items.

Contact: 704-332-3147 or info@countersteerlife.org

Arabelle Center for Education

Mailing address: P.O. Box 392, Rockwell, NC 28138

Physical address: 113 E. Main St., Rockwell, NC 28138

Purpose: Offers one to one tutoring on a sliding scale fee and free drop in homework help on select days and times.

Needs: Financial donations and volunteers to help us with homework help hours that the center will be restarting in January. School supplies like: pencils/pens, notebook paper, copier paper, colored pencils, crayons. Cleaning supplies like: disinfectant cleaners and wipes.

Contact: 704-209-1033 or robin@arabelle-center.org