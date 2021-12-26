One dead after Christmas Day shooting at Laurel Pointe Circle, police say

Published 6:20 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Police say a man has died following a shooting at Laurel Pointe Circle around 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Officers reported Saturday night that they were investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Laurel Pointe Circle, but clarified on Sunday that it occurred in the 400 block. When responding to the shooting, officers say they located 27-year-old Raheem Deshawn Johnson, who sustained a gunshot wound but died prior to being transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Laurel Pointe Circle is located on Lash Drive off Statesville Boulevard.

Police say they’re still investigating and ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Lt. Justin Crews at 704-638-5333.

More Crime

Salisbury Police investigating shooting incident at Laurel Pointe Circle

Highway Patrol to consult with district attorney about charges in fatal I-85 crash

Blotter: Man faces charge of indecent liberties with children

Salisbury Police: 18-year-old man takes officer on chase with teen girl in car

Print Article

  • Polls

    Compared to Christmas 2020, are your family's finances better off, about the same or worse off??

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...