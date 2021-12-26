One dead after Christmas Day shooting at Laurel Pointe Circle, police say

SALISBURY — Police say a man has died following a shooting at Laurel Pointe Circle around 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Officers reported Saturday night that they were investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Laurel Pointe Circle, but clarified on Sunday that it occurred in the 400 block. When responding to the shooting, officers say they located 27-year-old Raheem Deshawn Johnson, who sustained a gunshot wound but died prior to being transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Laurel Pointe Circle is located on Lash Drive off Statesville Boulevard.

Police say they’re still investigating and ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Lt. Justin Crews at 704-638-5333.