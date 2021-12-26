Laurels: Keep pushing Postal Service

Laurel to local residents for speaking up about problems at the East Spencer and Gold Hill post offices and former City Councilman Kenny Hardin for taking their concerns to a higher level.

Staff shortages appear to have led to operational problems at the small town post offices because management has pulled employees to help at the larger facility in Salisbury. The latest problems include employees not being at the office to answer questions and unexpected closures, according to resident complaints.

Today, reporter Natalie Anderson writes on page 1A that Rep. Ted Budd’s office is aware of the problems and working on getting answers, too. (“Post office concerns get to nation’s capital”)

Local residents should continue raising their voices until problems are solved. Budd also can perform the most essential job of a congressman — constituent services — by demanding answers from Postal Service leaders.

Laurel to Wreaths for Veterans, a Salisbury-based nonprofit, and Wreaths Across America for working to ensure every headstone at the Salisbury National Cemetery and annex received a wreath during the annual Wreaths Across America program.

An annual program, Wreaths Across America aims to remember, honor and teach by coordinating ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 locations across the nation. But there have not always been enough to cover all headstones in Salisbury. Founder Mike Satterfield made it happen with the support of donations and the support of Bottemley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta, with exceptions for graves marked with the Star of David and the crescent and star.

Laurel to continued progress by Kannapolis in redeveloping its downtown.

The city’s latest announcement is that Temerity Capital Partners and the Lansing Melbourne Group will purchase a block on West Avenue, invest $8.5 million and build a multi-story, mixed-use development called Stadium Lofts.

Kannapolis invested tens of millions of dollars in buying its downtown, improving infrastructure and building some of the cornerstone features of the area, but that public investment has brought plenty of private dollars. People have been eager to embrace the redeveloped downtown, too.