• Julian Terrell Wilson-Hyman, 29, of Charlotte was charged Sunday with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He has a total bond set at $2,500 across the four charges. Arrest reports allege Wilson-Hyman concealed a semi-automatic Tarus handgun and wouldn’t exit the vehicle when directed during a traffic stop.