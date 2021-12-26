Area Sports Briefs: Moir tournament returns Tuesday

Jeff Childress hold up two fingers after second ace.

Michael Childress watched ball disappear into hole.

Submitted photo.

From staff reports

The Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic returns to Catawba College’s Goodman Gym and Sam Moir Court on Tuesday.

The three-day tournament features eight games on Tuesday, eight more on Wednesday and third-place and championship games on Thursday. There won’t be fifth-place and seventh-place games this year.

The cost is $8 per day or $20 for a tournament pass for all games.

There was no tournment in 2020 due to the pandemic. The defending champions (from 2019) are West Rowan’s girls and A.L. Brown’s boys.

There are no undefeated teams entering the tournament. Top seeds are the Salisbury girls and the North Rowan boys. Seeds were based on pre-Christmas records.

Tuesday’s action starts with the 3 vs. 6 games. North Rowan’s girls (6-2) play South Rowan (4-5) at 9 a.m. Salisbury’s boys play A.L. Brown at 10:30 in a rematch of the 2019 championship game.

The 2 vs. 7 games come next. Carson’s teams will be involved in a doubleheader, with the Carson girls (7-2) playing A.L. Brown (2-8) at noon. Carson’s boys (0-8) play Davie (6-3) at 1:30.

The 1 vs. 8 games follow.

Salisbury’s girls (7-1) play Davie (1-8) at 3 p.m. North Rowan’s boys (7-1) play South Rowan (0-9) at 4:30.

The first day of action concludes with the 4-5 games. That will be an East Rowan-West Rowan doubleheader.

West’s girls (5-2) play East (4-4) at 6 p.m. West’s boys (3-4) take on the Mustangs (3-6) at 7:30 p.m.

Hole-in-one

Jeff Childress made a hole-in-one on Wednesday while playing nine holes at the Country Club of Salisbury.

Childress used a 6-iron on the 172-yard No. 6 hole to make the second ace of his career and to highlight a 39.

Michael Childress, who shot 35, witnessed his father’s feat.

GARS

GARS members played a round at The Revival at the Crescent Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 71.43.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Hal Jordan with a net of 73.94.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Thomas Dodge with a net of 66.35.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Carl Moore with a net of 65.65.

Petrea shot a 76 to win low gross, while Carl Moore had low net score.

The Super Senior winner was Frank Masingo, 86, with a net of 69.74.

HS football

North Rowan receiver Amari McArthur was a first team pick on the Friday Nights in Carolina 1A All-State team.

•••

The NCPreps All-State team for all classifications includes Salisbury linebacker Jalon Walker (Georgia) and A.L. Brown linebacker Torren Wright (N.C. State).

HS volleyball

West Rowan hitter Kelcie Love and South Rowan libero Payton Black were Honorable Mention on the High School OT All-State team.

College basketball

Former Northwest Cabarrus and Appalachian State player Jamie Baker is a graduate assistant with Alabama’s basketball program.