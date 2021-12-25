Library Notes: Help with writing your resumé or cover letter

By Amanda Bosch

Rowan Public Library

I am always discovering new resources on the Rowan Public Library homepage. I love to explore the offerings from NC LIVE. You can find NC LIVE resources when you click on Library Services. NC LIVE is one of the digital services provided by the Rowan Public Library. These resources can be accessed using a library computer in one of the public library branches or by logging in from your home computer with your library card number and PIN. If you don’t have a library card or can’t remember your PIN, just call the circulation desk or stop by and library staff will help reset your PIN or provide instructions for getting your free library card.

A wonderful new discovery for me from NC LIVE is Cypress Resumés. Select Career Development after you login to NC LIVE and Cypress Resumé will be one of the database tools you can use. Cypress Resumé is an online resumé builder that lets you create professional-quality resumés in three quick and simple steps. You can also create cover letters and a reference sheet to help with your job search. As more and more employers request online applications, using Cypress Resumé to aid in your job applications is a great tool because you can customize online templates and create an account in Cypress Resumé to store your information.

If you need to create a resumé or cover letter or need any other help with job searching and online job applications, please stop by the Rowan Public Library. Cypress resumés is just one of many resources that the library offers to help with your next job search!

Amanda Bosch is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.