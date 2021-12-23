Sharing the Season 2021 list

SALISBURY — As the pandemic continues, exacerbating already prevalent problems in the community, nonprofits and human service organizations have perhaps never been more important.

Each year, the Salisbury Post compiles a list of nonprofit, school and human services organizations that have a need for items to help them continue in their missions. In alphabetical order, here is the Sharing the Season list of organizations throughout Rowan County.

American Red Cross, Hanford Dole Chapter

SunTrust Building, 507 W. Innes St., Suite 250, Salisbury

Purpose: To provide relief to victims of disaster and help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.

Needs: Volunteers (office helpers, veterans and disaster workers); blood donations; and money. The Service to Armed Forces collects pajamas (pants and shirts) for a holiday party and could use large-print Sudoku and crossword puzzle books; men’s and women’s toiletries; alarm clocks with CD players for individual rooms; oldies music on CD or tape; Western and classic movies on DVD; men’s and women’s sweatshirts and sweatpants (large to XXL); lap blankets (new or handmade); winter weather wear (socks, scarves, gloves, stocking caps); new NASCAR or sports team shirts and hats. Disaster clients need comforters and quilts of all sizes (new or handmade); small packs of crayons and coloring book sets; men’s and women’s toiletries; Walmart and Food Lion gift cards; gas station gift cards. Note: Due to COVID-19 any donated items need to be mailed instead of hand-delivered.

Contact: 704-633-3854

The Arc North Carolina Triad Region

108 Dorsett Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To provide advocacy, public awareness and support groups; a summer day program for children; a weeklong summer camp for adults; after-school respite program for middle and high school students; monthly dances for adults; fetal alcohol syndrome awareness programs; support for special education services; and information for families.

The Arc emphasizes providing assistance to people with developmental disabilities so each person can learn, live, work and realize personal goals.

Needs: School supplies, gift cards to Walmart/Food Lion, nonperishable food pantry items, warm blankets (twin and full), donations to help pay for kerosene heaters and fuel for heaters, wipes, lotion.

Contact: Regional director Shela Sapp or assistant regional director Lori Ewart, 704-637-1521.

Born Leader Club Inc.

Rowan Public Library – Main Branch

Purpose: To teach young boys and girls to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship while building self-esteem and leadership skills and recognizing the value of community service.

Needs: Van; money to increase the number of youths served; grant writers; volunteers, mentors and teachers; gift cards; a projector; laptop or iPad for youths; speaker honorariums; program supplies; money for exploring careers, screening new mentors and field trips; money to operate a van and building.

Contact: Founder Ola Nwafor at Olanwafor@yahoo.com or 704-798-7575.

Bread Riot

PO Box 296, Salisbury NC 28145

Purpose: To link farms to tables. This supports our small farmers and provides access to locally produced food to all – including families and seniors who might not have access. We purchase fresh, seasonal produce from our local farmers and volunteers distribute it to those who are food insecure.

Needs: Monetary donations to purchase products from local farmers; volunteers; stamps; toothbrushes for children and adults; new cooking equipment – saucepans, utensils, dish towels; culturally appropriate books for children.

Contact: President Dottie Hoy, 704-603-8029 or dotgeofhoy@gmail.com. Website www.breadriot.org or find us on Facebook

Capstone Recovery Center

418 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: The center is a nine-month residential treatment and transformation center for women affected by substance abuse who have attained sobriety and want a new life. Services are free.

Needs: Carpeting for the office; clothing racks for Capstone Closet; paper towels; two-ply toilet paper; monetary donations; gift cards; a new roof on the Capstone Closet donation trailer; wood for donation to build flooring and volunteers to install wood flooring and carpeting; two new or good-condition twin mattresses; four-bedroom dressers in good condition. New driveway.

Contact: Executive Director Miriam Ramirez, 704-749-0797 or www.capstonerecoverycenter.org

Community Care Clinic

315-G, Mocksville Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: Provides free medical care, dental care and prescription medications to low-income uninsured residents of Rowan County.

Needs: Monetary donations. Ongoing donations accepted: copy paper; paper towels; tall kitchen trash bags; stamps; Lysol spray; antibacterial hand soap; toilet paper; Clorox wipes.

Contact: To volunteer, call Krista Woolly 704-636-4523 or email kwoolly@communitycareofrowan.org

Communities in Schools of Rowan County

204 E. Innes St., Suite 240, Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Communities in Schools serves five Rowan County elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.

Needs: The organization can always use new, unused clothing in children’s sizes such as shoes, belts, underwear and socks. We can also accept new and gently used children’s sizes of winter coats, jackets, gray crewneck sweatshirts, scarves, hats, gloves and mittens. Volunteers to mentor youth.

Contact: Executive Director James Davis, 704-797-0210 or director@cisrowan.org.

Website: www.CISRowan.org

Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary

P.O. Box 3097, Salisbury, NC 28144

220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147

Purpose: Animal rescue group formed to start an animal sanctuary in Rowan County. Faithful Friends’ vision is to have a safe place for abused and abandoned dogs and cats while providing health care, mandatory spaying and neutering, protection, warmth and care while pets await adoption.

Needs: Purina Dog & Puppy Chow; Purina Kitten & Cat Chow; canned dog food (Pedigree, Alpo, etc.); bleach; scoopable cat litter; potty pads; new or gently used crates; Nylabones; Milkbone dog treats; tennis balls; Turbo Scratcher refill pads (10-inch); Kong’s; plain yogurt; creamy peanut butter; large carrots; laundry detergent (high-efficiency washer); blue Dawn dish detergent; paper towels; hand soap; latex gloves (medium, large and extra large); 13-gallon garbage bags; 33+ gallon garbage bags.

Contact: 704-633-1722

Website: www.faithfulfriendsnc.org

Family Crisis Council of Rowan County

502 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To help empower victims of rape, incest, sexual assault and domestic violence to take back their lives and eliminate violence in the community by awareness, prevention activities, court and hospital accompaniment, emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line for information and referral services, and individual trauma counseling and group sessions for domestic violence and trauma.

Needs: All donated items should be new and remain unwrapped. Needs by age group:

To age 1: car seats; rattles; toys;); blankets; pacifiers; bottles; bouncers; strollers.

Ages 1-3: car seats; booster seats; Pull-Ups; blankets; toys.

Ages 4-8: nonviolent toys; puzzles; basketballs; soccer balls; footballs; baseball accessories; bicycles, cars and trucks; dolls of all cultures and races; DVDs; board or handheld games; children’s art supplies; educational toys; socks;

Ages 9-12:; DVDs; Bicycles, iPods; board and handheld games; radios; headphones.

Ages 13-17: ; wallets; bath items; hair accessories; board or handheld games; DVDs; art supplies, bicycles.

Ages 18 and older: hair dryers; brushes, combs and picks; curling and flat irons; ethnic hair products; makeup cases and makeup; jewelry; bath items;

Gift certificates are also appreciated: phone, Food Lion, gas and clothing cards; cards from Walmart, local restaurants, etc.; haircut certificates (limit of $5-$25).

Contact: Spencer Dixon, Resource & Media Coordinator 704-754-5999 ext. 205.

Families First NC Inc.

130 S. Main St., Suite 225, Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To strengthen families by providing information, education, and prevention and support services.

Needs: Infant/toddler clothing for the court child care center and teen parent program; family games; board games; gift cards, including gift cards to Food Lion

Contact: Lori Bridges, 704-630-0481

Website: http://www.familiesfirst-ncinc.org/

Gemstones Academy/COMPASS

121 West Council St., Suite 303 Salisbury

Purpose: For high school students. Gemstones Academy offers workshops and seminars focused on leadership, education, self-esteem and etiquette.

Mission: Gemstones Academy and COMPASS provide youths with the skills to reach their maximum potential by unwrapping their hidden gifts, talents and abilities with a COMPASS — which stands for Confident, Optimistic, Motivated, Persistent, Assertive, Studious and Successful.

Needs: Non-perishable items for the food pantry and toiletries. Volunteers to mentor youth.

Contacts: Alisa Byrd-Clark at 704-798-6436

Good Shepherd’s Clinic

220 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To provide outpatient primary care for indigent adults on a first-come, first-serve basis. Volunteer health care professionals staff the clinic on Thursdays.

Needs: Potential volunteers and Spanish-speaking interpreters are asked to send a note to request to volunteer to P.O. Box 683, Salisbury, NC 28145; monetary donations for operating costs; gift cards to Office Depot for office supplies; gift cards to Sam’s Club and Food Lion. Mail gift cards to P.O. Box 683, Salisbury, NC 28145 to the attention of Jean Allen, director.

Contact: 704-636-7200

Habitat for Humanity of Rowan

1707 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Mission: A nonprofit, Christian ministry dedicated to building simple, decent houses for qualified families currently living in inadequate housing.

Needs: Applicants for Habitat homes; volunteers to help build houses; new and used items in good condition for resale in the ReStore; property on which to build houses.

Contact: Volunteer coordinator Jane Hartness, 704-642-6292, Ext. 101, or volunteer@habitatrowan.org

Website: www.habitatrowan.org

Happy’s Farm Inc.

985 Parks Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

Purpose: Dedicated to providing opportunities incorporating rescue farm animals for children; child care in a safe and positive environment; and recreational, cultural and educational experiences that promote each child’s social, emotional, physical and cognitive development. Happy’s Farm has also started Happy’s Farm Veteran H.E.R.O. offering services to veterans in the community.

Needs: Any monetary donations will be used to complete an 18-hole miniature golf course that is designed to teach people about military history as they play. Happy’s Farm is also accepting lumber donations to help with the course.

Contact: President Rhonda Stirewalt Roseman, 704-279-5268 or 704-798-6800, or happysfarminc@yahoo.com

Website: www.happysfarm.org

Horse Protection Society of North Carolina

2135 Miller Road, China Grove, NC 28023

Purpose: Specializes in bringing starved and abused horses back to good health and placing them in new homes. Open to visitors each Saturday.

Needs: Cowboy Magic Detangler, which helps untangle hair on horses that have been rescued. Monetary donations, used saddles, alfalfa pellets. The organization is looking for new homes for many of its horses as well.

Contact: Joanie Benson, 704-855-2978

Website: www.horseprotection.org

Humane Society of Rowan County

P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145-0295

Purpose: Dedicated to the relief of suffering of animals, prevention of cruelty to animals and extension of humane education. The agency is separate from the county animal control shelter.

Needs: Foster care and permanent homes for animals; cat food and cat litter for families in financial crisis; wood shavings for pet food bank; dog food; dog houses; volunteers; monetary donations for veterinary costs of sick or injured stray and abandoned animals acquired by the agency as well as rehabilitation of those sick or injured animals; sponsors for spay and neuter surgeries.

Contact: humanesocietyofrowancounty@windstream.net, humanesocietyofrowancountync.org, or 704-636-5700

Lee Street theatre

P.O. Box 201, Salisbury, NC 28145

Purpose: Committed to the development and presentation of original, challenging and entertaining performance art.

Needs: Monetary donations to support the operation and artistic endeavors.

Contact: 704-310-5507

Website: www.leestreet.org

Meals on Wheels of Rowan

P.O. Box 1914, Salisbury, NC 28144

1307 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer, NC 28159

Purpose: Provides a meal and a friendly visit to the homebound of Rowan County so no senior goes hungry.

Office needs: 8.5-by-11-inch copy paper; 8.5-by-17-inch copy paper; Forever postage stamps are a high priority; volunteers during the holiday season; face masks; word search books; small puzzles; and items to provide to meal participants to make activity bags. Activity bags are being sent to help with isolation.

Meal participant needs: Hormel Dinty Moore complete meals (sent for weekend meals); microwavable vegetables; single-serving fruit cups and juice.

Contact: 704-633-0352

Website: www.mowrowan.org

Midnight’s Promise

405 Ross St., China Grove, NC 28023

Mission: To rescue, rehabilitate and re-home horses that have been starved or abused or are in the slaughter pipeline and to provide education on equine health and welfare.

Needs: Monetary donations. A suitable piece of land for sale at a reasonable price that can handle 10 horses or a property owner willing to host a horse rescue. Alfalfa & Oat cubes; Alfalfa pellets; trace mineral salt; MSM joint supplement; Orchard or Fescue hay in square or round bales; Triumph Professional and Safe Choice Senior feed, Horseshoer’s Secret and STP supplements.

Contact: Executive Director Deborah Baker, 704-798-6641 or midnightspromise@gmail.com

Website: www.midnightspromise.org

Nazareth Child and Family Connection

725 Crescent Road, P.O. Box 1438, Rockwell, NC 28138

Purpose: Nazareth’s services include therapeutic foster care; family foster care; adoptions; transitional living services for young adults; therapeutic residential and short-term care; individual and group outpatient therapy; psychiatric services; outpatient substance abuse therapy; and parenting groups in Rowan and surrounding counties. The mission is to empower youths and families to find solutions that ensure successful outcomes.

Needs: Towels and washcloths; hand towels; twin-size sheet sets; pillows; storage bowls with lids; silverware; crayons; coloring books; magazines; children’s books; games; gift cards for transportation; granola bars and snack items; money for bus passes or bus passes from city of Salisbury transit; stickers; PlayDoh; school supplies; Visa and Mastercard gift cards; gift cards to Rooms to Go, Sofa Store and More, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ace Hardware, Marshall’s, Old Navy, GameStop and Belk.

Contact: Hugo Crigler, 704-279-5556, Ext.1113, or hcrigler@nazcfc.org

N.C. Transportation Museum

1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer, NC 28159

Purpose: Located on the 60-acre site of Spencer Shops, the former repair facility for Southern Railway’s steam locomotives, the museum preserves and interprets the history of transportation in North Carolina and operates an on-site train ride.

Needs: Monetary donations, interpretative volunteers including educators and tour guides; mechanical volunteers for rail, auto/truck, and aviation restoration and maintenance; train crew members (qualification and training provided); gift cards.

Contact: June Hall at june.hall@ncdcr.gov or 704-636-2889, Ext. 268, for volunteer opportunities and Betsy Mowery, 704-636-2889, Ext. 228, or betsy.mowery@nctrans.org for donations.

The Pedal Factory

311 E. Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To make bicycles accessible to kids and adults by using recycling practices for Earn-a-Bike programs and bicycle giveaways and holding community workshops and rides while encouraging the use of bicycles for transportation, health and recreation. The organization will help empower individuals to do their own bicycle maintenance while providing tools, resources, volunteers, and a safe space to help educate cyclists.

Needs: Volunteers to help with shop activities: mechanical, administrative, cleaning, organizing, planning, event assistance, and shop functions. Bicycles: preferably not abused but almost any condition accepted; what cannot be safely used is recycled. Any monetary donation helps offset rent costs. Shop supplies: rags; Simple Green; degreaser; WD40; rubbing alcohol; steel wool pads; zip ties; rubber bands; large storage bins; computer or iPad for sales and record-keeping; cleaning supplies; restroom supplies; large garbage bags; snacks; coffee; water in large cooler jugs; cups and plates. Office supplies: copy paper; folders; file boxes; chalk. Tools: sponsorship or monetary donations are appreciated, as most tools are specific to bicycle repair. Bicycle parts: new tubes and tires; used tires and tubes in excellent condition; parts in working or salvageable condition; bicycle locks; chain and padlocks for making bicycle locks; bicycle lights. Used gear, clothing and bicycle accessories in good to excellent condition.

Contact: info@thepedalfactory.org

Website: http://www.thepedalfactory.org/

Piedmont Players Theatre/Eastern Costume Co.

213 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144

P.O. Box 762, Salisbury, NC 28145

Eastern Costume Co., 112-B S. Main St., Salisbury, NC

Purpose: Piedmont Players Theatre is a nonprofit theater and presents stage productions each season at the historic Meroney Theater. PPT’s Norvell Theater on Fisher Street stages live productions and education programs geared toward youth. Piedmont Players also owns Eastern Costume Company, a costume rental house with more than 40,000 costumes.

Needs: Copy paper; clear plastic totes; utility shelving units, Square and iPad. Donations.

Contact: (704) 633-5471

Website: www.piedmontplayers.com

Pregnancy Support Center

847 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: Provides free pregnancy testing; limited ultrasound services; material assistance for mother, father and baby; pregnancy, prenatal and parenting education; community agency referrals.

Baby boutique wish list: Urgent need: Diapers (Newborns and Size 3 through 6); baby wipes; formula (Gerber Gentle and Gerber Soothe and Soy); thermometers; basic toiletries for a baby

Office needs: Bottled water; cleaning supplies (especially Lysol spray and Clorox wipes); paper towels; toilet paper and trash bags.

Financial contributions: PSC’s year-end campaign ensures the agency meets its annual operating budget. Tax-deductible gifts may be mailed to 847 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or online at https://secure.egsnetwork.com/donate/0E54A0158D544E0.

Contact: Executive Director Shari Evans, 704-633-7695 or shari@pregnancysupport.com, or choices@pregnancysupport.com be mailed to 847 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or online at www.pregnancysupport.com/partner-with-us/

Prevent Child Abuse Rowan/Terrie Hess House

130 Woodson St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To stop child abuse in Rowan County through education, intervention and support. Funding is dependent on grants and donations.

Needs: Snacks for children: individual juice boxes, individually wrapped snacks; toilet paper; paper towels; tall kitchen garbage bags; Forever postage stamps; children’s stickers; new stuffed animals; fleece blankets; blank DVDs; gas only cards in $5 increments.

Contact: 704-639-1700

Website: www.preventchildabuserowan.org

Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA

Purpose: To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

Needs: Members and program participants; volunteers and supporters of the YMCA Annual Campaign.

Contact: Any branch or CEO Jamie Morgan at 704-216-9622

Saleeby-Fisher YMCA, East Branch, 704-279-1742

Fred Corriher YMCA, South Branch, 704-857-7011

J.F. Hurley Family YMCA, Salisbury Branch, 704-636-0111

Cannon YMCA, Kannapolis Branch 704-939-9622

Cannon YMCA, Harrisburg Branch, 704-454-7800

Cannon YMCA, West Cabarrus Branch, 704-795-9622

Rowan County Literacy Council

P.O. Box 95, 201 W. Fisher St., Salisbury, NC 28145-0095

Purpose: RCLC offers free one-on-one tutoring or small group classes for adults in Reading, English as a Second Language (ESL), GED Prep, and Citizenship Prep. We also offer one-on-one literacy tutoring for youths in elementary, middle, and high school.

Needs: Monetary donations for materials and expenses; volunteers to tutor adults and children (no teaching experience necessary).

Contact: Program coordinator Laurel Harry, 704-216-8266; info@rcliteracy.org

Website: www.rcliteracy.org

Rowan County United Way

131 W. Innes St., Suite 201, Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To lead the community by mobilizing resources making a lasting impact for those in need and shape a better future for everyone.

Needs: Learn more about opportunities throughout the year at 704-633-1802 or visit www.rowanunitedway.org.

Rowan County Department of Social Services

1813 E. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Mission: Provides services that include Food and Nutrition Services (formerly food stamps), Medicaid, Work First, child daycare subsidy payments, adult daycare, adult guardianship, in-home aide, adult protective services, adult long-term care placement, foster care for children, foster home licensure, adoption, child protective services, child support enforcement.

Needs: Nonperishable food for the food pantry and children-sized face masks.

Contact: 704-216-8330

Rowan Helping Ministries

226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Mission: To serve Rowan County residents who are in crisis by providing essential needs and educating and empowering them to break the cycle of crisis. The agency’s programs are Crisis Assistance Network, Food Pantry, Clothing Center, Jeannie’s Kitchen, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing, Food for Thought, Life Coaching, New Tomorrow Life Skills classes and Journey Forward.

Needs: Jeannie’s Kitchen: Fresh Onions, Fresh Lettuce, 2% Milk, 3-Quart large cans of vegetables, beans and fruit

Housing Services: bath towel sets, Clorox wipes/sanitizing wipes

Shelter Services: pillow cases, washcloths, travel size bath soap, shampoo & lotion

Delivery/Drop Off: Items can be purchased and shipped directly to Rowan Helping Ministries at 226 N. Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Our receiving dock is at the same address and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Note: the dock faces Liberty Street.

Helping Hands: Volunteers are needed to serve three-hour shifts in the food pantry, client interviewing (by telephone), reception assistance, and laundry service. Small groups are also needed to pack food bags and serve meals in Jeannie’s Kitchen.

Contacts: For open meal dates and times, call Caroline Forrestor at 704-637-6838, Ext. 108. For all other volunteer opportunities, call Monica Seamon at 704-637-6838, ext. 112. To donate by phone, call Karen Taylor, 704-637-6838, Ext. 100. All other special donations or questions about needs can be directed to Raeshawn Palmer at 704-637-6838, Ext. 123.

Website: www.rowanhelpingministries.org

Rowan Museum

202 N. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: Collect and preserve materials connected to the history of Rowan County. Operates three historic properties: 1815 Utzman-Chambers House on South Jackson Street; 1766 Old Stone House in Granite Quarry; the 1903 China Grove Roller Mill; and the museum in the old 1854 courthouse on Main Street.

Needs: Volunteers to work as docents and guides at historic sites; volunteers for special events such as the Old Christmas Celebration and Colonial Spring Frolic at the Old Stone House; volunteers for the Summer History Day Camp, special projects, the annual antiques show planning and implementation, and fundraising. Office supplies, paper products, Post-It notes, etc.

Also: Volunteers, financial contributions and any items related to the history of Rowan County, its communities and the Piedmont.

Contact: Executive Director Aaron Kepley, 704-633-5946 or office@rowanmuseum.org

Website: www.rowanmuseum.org

Rowan Public Library

201 W. Fisher St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: Rowan County’s public library system, headquartered in Salisbury, with branches in China Grove and Rockwell.

Needs: Monetary donations for the Rowan Public Library Foundation Endowment or the Friends of Rowan Public Library. Contributions can be made by individuals, families, businesses or groups. Cash, checks, and credit or debit donations are accepted. All gifts will be acknowledged in the library’s monthly newsletter. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by federal and state law.

Contact: Melissa J. Oleen, 704-216-8233. To make debit or credit card donations by phone or request a donation form or envelope, contact Alesha Woods at 704-216-8240 or email Alesha.Woods@rowancountync.gov. To establish an endowment in memory or honor of a loved one, contact Pam Nance at 704-216-8231 or email Pam.Nance@rowancountync.gov. For giving to the Friends of Rowan Public Library, visit friendsofrpl.org.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

P.O. Box 2349, Salisbury, NC 28145-2349

Needs: Encourage every child to read 20 minutes a day; contribute to the system’s Rowan Partners for Education Fund to support teaching and learning; donate books for the summer feeding program; volunteer to read with children at school; attend community exhibitions of student work; write a “thank you” note to a teacher; make positive posts on social media; ensure students get eight hours of sleep per night, and that they arrive at school on time ready to learn; encourage students to attend school every school day.

Contact: Public information officer Tracey Lewis, 704-630-6103

Rowan Vocational Opportunities

2728 Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

Purpose: Devoted to providing opportunity and training for adults with disabilities so that they may develop work habits and skills leading to employment. Currently, clients range in age from 18 to 82. Many have limited external support.

Needs: Hand sanitizers; compact mirrors; hair combs and brushes; hair trimmers; disposable razors; Q-tips; chapstick; body lotion; hand moisturizer; cosmetic or vanity kits; shampoo and conditioner; adult Depends; tissue; perfume and cologne. Clothing: Men’s and women’s sweatshirts sizes medium to XXXL; men’s T-shirts sizes large to XXXL; new or slightly worn jackets and coats; scarves, toboggans and gloves; dress or athletic socks. Supplies: construction paper; art supplies and craft kits; educational and safety DVDs; elementary basic conversational Spanish DVDs; reading books for first through sixth grades; educational puzzles; safety and survival signs and games; crayons and markers.

Agency needs: two microwave ovens; 75 leather armchairs for clients and a digital camera.

Contact: Kim Walton, Assistant Executive Director, 704-633-6223, ext. 116 or Gary Yelton, Executive Director, 704-633-6223, ext.115

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center

1120 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: Serve Rowan County Older adults with resources, Family Caregiver Support, Transportation, Meals, fitness and wellness classes, lifelong learning options and socialization to encourage happy, healthy, independent Older Adults.

Needs: Volunteer drivers to take seniors to medical appointments; Monetary Donations for Lunch Club and Transportation programs; large print puzzle and adult coloring books; Size L and XL adult Pull-ups; wipes; bed pads; nutritional supplement drinks; collapsible wheelchairs w/ footrests. Volunteers to teach a class in lifelong learning or fitness; deliver food assistance boxes; assist at a lunch site; assist seniors to navigate their technology devices. Volunteers who can complete minor home repairs.

Contact: Executive Director Nan Buehrer, 704-216-7715

Website: www.ruftyholmes.org

Salisbury-Rowan Symphony Society Inc.

P.O. Box 4264, Salisbury, NC 28145

Purpose: Annually presents four performances of the Salisbury Symphony and one of the North Carolina Symphony, two performances of “The Nutcracker,” and Pops at the Post with money raised by a separate board. It also provides teachers for an after-school string program and an annual orchestra concert for all fifth-graders and a string trio/quartet concert for younger students in all schools.

Needs: Contact the Salisbury-Rowan Symphony for specific needs.

Contact: 704-216-1513

Website: www.salisburysymphony.org

Salvation Army of Rowan County

620 Bringle Ferry Road or P.O. Box 625, Salisbury, NC

Purpose: Provides a variety of programs and assistance

Office needs: Nonperishable food; coats; socks; monetary donations; new exterior doors; a heating unit; a seal for the walk-in freezer in the outdoor pantry; kitchen renovation to make it commercial-grade; 12-passenger Ford Spartan cargo van; ice machine; manila folders; copy paper and office supplies; office desks; bookshelves; heavy-duty metal pantry shelves.

Contact: Majors Janice and Karl Dahlin, 704-636-6491

Saving Grace Therapeutic Programs

725 Jackson Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

Purpose: To offer people with special needs safe and therapeutic interactions with horses that nurture the mind, body and spirit.

For the horses: horse feed (ProElite Senior Feed, from Southern States); horse quality fescue or alfalfa hay; Cool Calories for horses from Tractor Supply; horse treats; white salt blocks; manure forks; horse fly spray; horse wormers; Epsom salt; equine first aid supplies; horse shampoo; grooming tools.

For the therapeutic program: Plastic barrels; cones; outdoor games; bean bags; large toy dice; first aid supplies; copy paper; learning and tactile activities.

Monetary donations in any amount.

Contact: Executive Director Janna Griggs, 704-209-6577

Smart Start Rowan

1329 S. Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: Resources and support for families and children to age 5.

Needs: Monetary donations; diapers; baby wipes; toys; children’s books appropriate for newborn to age 5.

Contact: Director of programs Laura Villegas, 704-603-3368 or lvillegas@smartstartrowan.org

THREE WIDE Foundation

P.O. Box 3405, Salisbury, NC 28145

Purpose: THREE WIDE Foundation was created to be a light in the community by feeding children and their families in need by using donations including money, food, and clothing; and by lifting up and encouraging those children by “doing what is right,” as we believe we are called.

Needs: Monetary donations to aid in the purchase of new winter coats as the number of children served has increased.

Contact: 704-239-8066 or threewidefoundation@gmail.com.

Website: https://www.threewide.foundation/

Trinity Living Center

1416-A S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: Enables frail older adults and adults with disabilities to remain at home and in the community with supportive services.

Needs: Cereal (whole-grain or enriched like Cheerios, cornflakes, etc.); quick-cooking grits; nonstick cooking spray; sliced cheese; muffin mix (no nuts); soft margarine; wheat Ritz crackers; granola; low-fat yogurt; instant pudding; cake mix (chocolate and vanilla); frozen waffles or pancakes; toilet paper; disinfectant cleaner; liquid hand soap refills; liquid dish detergent; laundry detergent; laundry dryer sheets; peanut butter; stamps; copy paper (8.5 by 11 and 8.5 by 14 inches); fine or medium point ink pens; personal wipes; incontinence pads; paper plates and cups; plastic cutlery; quart and gallon plastic bags; disinfectant wipes; tissue; air freshener sprays; dry-erase markers; acrylic paint; colored markers; monetary donations; gift cards; volunteers to help with activities and participate in programs are needed as well.

Contact: 704-637-3940

Waterworks Visual Arts Center

123 E. Liberty St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Mission: To provide diverse opportunities in the arts for all people, through exhibitions, education, and outreach programs.

Hours: Waterworks’ galleries are free and open to the public. Appointments are requested during our operating hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Needs: Help make art available to everyone. Support the Katherine Wesiger Osborne Scholarship Fund for youth and adult classes at Waterworks.

Contact: Sara Bailey, administrative coordinator, admin@waterworks.org

Website: www.waterworks.org

YSUP Rowan (Youth Substance Use Prevention Rowan)

1322 S. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144

Purpose: To reduce and to prevent adolescent substance misuse.

Needs: Young people, grades 8-12, who are interested in serving on YSUP’s Youth Council. Youth will develop and implement community prevention strategies while having fun and enjoying fellowship with their peers.

Contact: Lauren Alexander-Persse, 704-633-5636 or laurenysup@gmail.com