Highway Patrol to consult with district attorney about charges in fatal I-85 crash

SALISBURY — N.C. Highway Patrol troopers plan to consult with the Rowan County District Attorney about charges in a collision that killed a Rowan County man, said trooper Ned Moultrie.

Noah Wayne Cameron, 37, was killed Sunday by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85. Cameron’s vehicle was struck near the Lane Street exit on I-85 by a car driven by Dyami Wortham, 24, Moultrie said.

Moultrie said Wortham’s vehicle was traveling south in a northbound lane when it struck Cameron’s.

Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene and Wortham was transported to an area hospital. He remained alive Wednesday.

Moultrie wouldn’t comment about charges Wortham could face, only saying the Highway Patrol would consult with the district attorney’s office.