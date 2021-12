High school basketball: Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic schedule

Carson’s Hannh Isley shoots.

$8/day $20/3-day pass

Salisbury, North Rowan, East Rowan, West Rowan, South Rowan, Carson, A.L. Brown, Davie

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Game 1 – 9 a.m. – Girls – No. 3 North Rowan (6-2) vs. No. 6 South Rowan (4-5)

Game 2 – 10:30 a.m. – Boys – No. 3 Salisbury (4-3) vs. No. 6 A.L. Brown (1-9)

Game 3 – Noon – Girls – No. 2 Carson (7-2) vs. No. 7 A.L. Brown (2-8)

Game 4 – 1:30 p.m. – Boys – No. 2 Davie (6-3) vs. No. 7 Carson (0-8)

Game 5 – 3 p.m. – Girls – No. 1 Salisbury (7-1) vs. No. 8 Davie (1-8)

Game 6 – 4:30 p.m. – Boys – No. 1 North Rowan (7-1) vs. No. 8 South Rowan (0-9)

Game 7 – 6 – Girls – No. 4 West Rowan (5-2) vs. No. 5 East Rowan (4-4)

Game 8 – 7:30 – Boys – No. 4 West Rowan (3-4) vs. No. 5 East Rowan (3-6)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Game 9 – 9 – Girls – Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 10 – 10:30 – Boys – Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 11 – Noon – Girls – Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser

Game 12 – 1:30 – Boys – Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser

Game 13 – 3 – Girls Semifinal – Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 14 – 4:30 – Boys Semifinal – Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 15 – 6 – Girls Semifinal – Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner

Game 16 – 7:30 – Boys Semifinal – Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Thursday, Dec. 30

Game 17 – 3 – Girls 3rd Place – Game 13 loser vs. Game 15 loser

Game 18 – 4:30 – Boys 3rd Place – Game 14 loser vs. Game 16 loser

Game 19 – 6 – Girls Championship – Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner

Game 20 – 8 – Boys Championship – Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner