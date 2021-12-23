Goodman gives to Christmas Happiness Fund in honor of breakfast buddies

SALISBURY — Anne Goodman started as a driver and ended up being part of the group, too.

Goodman gave to the Christmas Happiness Fund this year in honor of her breakfast buddies Helen Linn and Arlene Taylor, who retired from the Department of Social Services with Goodman’s mom, Mildred Bost.

The Social Services trio and another retiree, Sue Clark, had breakfast together for many years after retiring. Goodman was her mom’s chauffeur.

When Bost’s health started to fail, she wasn’t able to go, but the ladies adopted Goodman into their group. She became the newest member of the breakfast club.

“I think of them every time I drive by the Checkered Flag restaurant and miss our fund mornings together,” Goodman wrote with her donation. “COVID first split us up, then dear Helen passed this February at the age of 96. These ladies devoted their careers to helping others at DSS It is an honor to donate for them.”

Contributions can be brought to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund. Donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

Contributions received after Christmas help start next year’s fund, which the Salvation Army uses to provide presents to children in need.

Two anonymous donations were made directly to the Salvation Army on behalf of the Christmas Happiness Fund — $1,000 in memory of Carolyn Cates Hurley and $1,000 in memory of Buck Hurley. Fred and Alice Stanback also donated $1,000 to Salvation Army on behalf of the Christmas Happiness Fund.

The latest donations are as follows:

• In memory of my breakfast buddies, who devoted their careers to helping others at DSS: Helen Linn, Arlene Taylor, Sue Clark, and my mother Mildred Bost by Anne Goodman, $25

• In memory of my brother, Lanny Bost, who always woke me up at 5 a.m. to see what Santa left us! By Anne Goodman $25

• In memory of Keith Freeze by the Wednesday YaYas, $75

• In memory of Ray E. Hollowell, Sr., by Libby Hollowell, $25

• In memory of our dear friend Bettie Harrington-Fesperman, whose sweet soul is loved and missed always, but especially during this, her favorite season, by The Girls Nite Out Gals, $135

• In loving memory of my husband, Ray Casey by Carolyn Casey, $25

• In loving memory of my parents Bob and Clelia Eakins Myers, by Carolyn Casey, $25

• In loving memory of my sisters Dorothy Myers Paul and Rosalie Myers Young, by Carolyn Casey, $25

• In loving memory of my nephews Jimmy, Michael and Windsor Young by Carolyn Casey, $25

• In honor of our granddaughters Madison Long, Calleigh Reavis and Skylar Reavis by Fred and Mary Long, $100

• In honor of the staff and clients of Rowan Vocational Opportunities by Tim and Karen Deal, $35

• In memory of our parents Harry and Irene Rinehardt and Terry and Mary Ann Sifford and in honor of our family and friends by Tim and Janie Sifford, $100

• In honor and in memory of all of our loyal customers by Godley’s Garden Center, $500

• In memory of our siblings Don, Clyde and Boyce Stiller and Rhonda (Lawson) McFarland by Jerry and Fran Lawson, $100

• In memory of our parents John and Grace Stiller and Dayton and Reba Lawson by Jerry and Fran Lawson, $100

• In honor of all my blessed grandkids by Digna Freirich, $200

• In loving memory of David and Judy by Sandy, $200

• In honor of the sweet ladies at the drive-thru window at F&M Bank in Granite Quarry, who give me fun treats to eat when I visit while riding in the car with my mom, by Marley Girl Bost, $15

• In honor of our friends and family by Mimi and Tommy Carlton, $200

• In memory of Peggy, Tony and Irene, by Steve and Martha, $77

• In honor of and in memory of all veterans by the Faith American Legion Auxiliary, $250

• In memory of Dan Flowe and Al and Thelma Boulus by Sandy Boulus Flowe and Michael Boulus and their families, $100

• Anonymous donation in honor of the Reverend Fleming Otey, $75

• In honor of Mary Henley, our “family” nurse, who has taken care of us through two surgeries and hospitalizations and has fed us many meals by Bill and Marilyn Fisher and George Benson, $50

• Anonymous donation in memory of journalist Joe Junod, $160

• In honor of the Hurley Family, from E.D. and Elizabeth Cook, $200

• In honor of Debbie Suggs and all she does for others, by the Family of Johnny and Delores Morris, $25

• In memory of Lorraine Williams, Bernard Williams, Clifford Bost and Hazel Bost, and in honor of my mom, Sheila Williams, by Brandon Vinson, $75

• In memory of my departed co-workers at the Rowan County Assessors Office: Wallace Peeler, Jerry Rowland, Bill Snipes, John Smith, Binkie Williams, Virginia Kluttz, Mae Frances Johnson, Margaret Young, Vivian Mull, Madolyn Yates, Chubby Jordan and Mildred Monroe. By J.W. $30

• In honor of our mom and dad, Brandon and Brad Vinson, by Neely, Taylor and Asher, $75

Daily total: $3,052

Running total: $34,984.47