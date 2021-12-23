Education briefs: RCCC mints admission partnership with Pfieffer

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students will soon be able to take advantage of guaranteed admission to Pfeiffer University, thanks to a new bilateral articulation agreement between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed by leaders from both schools during a recent meeting of the RCCC Board of Trustees, and students may apply for transfer beginning in Spring 2022.

As part of its Pfeiffer Pact transfer program, the university’s agreement with RCCC allows seamless, guaranteed transfer to students in good academic standing with at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Students who have earned an associate degree at Rowan-Cabarrus will be able to enroll at Pfeiffer as juniors, with Pfeiffer’s application fee and on-campus residency requirements waived. The Pfeiffer Pact also provides clear advising support so that students know exactly which courses they need to take at Rowan-Cabarrus and at Pfeiffer so that they graduate on time.

The agreement provides Rowan-Cabarrus graduates with transfer options into more than a dozen programs, all with guaranteed financial support. Based on 2021-22 tuition and fees, traditional (on-campus) students will receive an automatic $20,000 transfer scholarship per year resulting in a total annual cost of $13,470.

Fully online degree completion students will receive an automatic 20 percent discount per year for a total annual cost of $8,832. Nursing students will receive a discounted tuition rate of $189 per credit for a total annual cost of $5,670. Many students will be eligible for federal financial aid on top of the discounted rates. The nursing program is a selective admissions program, and the GPA requirement for elementary education tracks is 2.75.

“We are pleased to partner with Pfeiffer and grateful for this opportunity for our students,” Spalding said. “It is important that our students find the right fit once they graduate. Because of Pfeiffer’s visionary leadership and generous transfer package, Rowan-Cabarrus students now have yet another opportunity to attend an excellent private university in our region.”

The agreement offers 14 pathways for transfer, including some of the most popular programs such as criminal justice technology, computer programming, accounting, business, graphic design, psychology, biology and nursing. Additional pathways for elementary education are expected to be added in spring 2022.

East Rowan High students collect essentials to benefit domestic abuse victims

by Alexa Essary

Wendy Fontenot’s honors English class at East Rowan High School we were recently challenged to “change the world.”

We had just finished reading Elie Wiesel’s novel “Night” and were prompted by his example of being a defender of human rights. We were all required to brainstorm things that we were passionate about and places we believed the world needed improvement. To my group, domestic abuse was what struck out in our minds.

The group included: Lexie Essary, Gavin Walker, Lana Williams and Chris Teseniar. How would four students attempt to help fix this international problem? Well, we requested donations of products provided to us by the Salisbury Police Department including baby essentials and hygiene necessities.

We also had donation centers at East Rowan, Rockwell Diner, the Salisbury Police Department, and local Churches. We were overwhelmed at the amount of items we were able to collect! We also received donations and are so excited to be able to change the lives of families going through domestic abuse.

We never thought that we would receive as much help as we did and we’re excited that the end of this assignment won’t be the end of our mission. This has taught us that we can make a difference in our community, and we want to continue to do that in the future.

This isn’t the only group dedicated to helping other world problems. Other groups in Mrs. Fontenot’s class chose the following areas to focus on: poverty, mental health, animal abuse, hunger, racism, and helping the elderly. The assignment really opened all of our minds as teenagers and showed us that we are capable of making a difference.