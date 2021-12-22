Wrong-way driver on I-85 kills driver in Kannapolis

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By News Service Report

KANNAPOLIS (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 85 was hit by another car headed in the wrong direction, the state Highway Patrol said.

Noah Cameron, 37, was heading home from his job when a wrong-way driver ran into his Chevrolet early Sunday, news outlets reported. A family member told WSOC that he was driving home from his job in Matthews.

Officials said Cameron died at the scene of the crash, near Moose Road and Landis.

The driver of other car was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital, the patrol said.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the patrol.

