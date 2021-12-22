Winners of Holiday Storefront Decorations Awards dazzle with window displays

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission has doled out awards for its 17th annual Holiday Storefront Decorations Awards, recognizing creative and festive shops, restaurants and businesses around downtown.

Here are the 2021 Holiday Decorations winners:

• Shuckin’ Shack at 118 N. Main St. won Commissioner’s Choice for its lively painted windows with toothy sharks in Santa hats and a surfing St. Nick. Their display hit all the marks, according to the commission, including creative, fun, and festive.

• Timeless Wigs and Marvelous Things at 121 W. Innes St. A earned Best Building Display for its “timeless” presentation of wreaths, bows, and baubles that echoed the city’s decorations.

• Tonyan Grace Boutique at 210 S. Main St., with a delicate flowers snowing down in the windows, won Most Elegant Display.

• Barnhardt Jewelers at 112 E. Innes St. was awarded Best Nighttime Display for its flickering gas lamps framing glittering windows.

• Glen Hayes Christmas Shop won Best Nostalgic Display with its use of an old-fashioned car and truck tucked into the window full of surprises.

• Oxford + Lee’s bubbly tree with colorful, wrapped presents helped it win Most Whimsical Display.

Three newcomers round out this year’s winners:

• Understanding Your Dog won Best Themed Display with a tree covered in puppies.

• The French Nest won Best New Shop by transporting the viewer to a pastoral French country nest where blankets are soft and the fire is warm.

• Bell Tower Green, which is wrapped in lights and boasts a 25-foot tall Christmas tree, was awarded the Most Magical Experience.

Honorable Mention goes to Griffin Guitars, Fuller’s Market, Hotwire Communications and Umami Downtown.

This year’s selection committee consisted of Chair Reg Boland, Vice-Chair Chris McNeely, Jessica Cloward, Hugo Correa, Jeffrey Martinez, Mike Mills, and Kelly Vanager.

The Community Appearance Commission said that it thanks all the shop owners and staff who decorate their storefronts for the holidays and throughout the year. For more information about the commission, visit salisburync.gov/cac.