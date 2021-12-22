New cabins, playground set, more disc golf among additions to Landis park

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — Two additional cabins, a new playground set and a full 18-hole disc golf course are among the additions coming to Lake Corriher Wilderness Park in Landis.

The park, located on Kimball Road and operated by Landis town government, offers recreational opportunities such as trail hiking, fishing and camping.

The town has eyed the park for improvements and upgrades for a while, but the pandemic in 2020 presented both staffing and resource challenges, said Parks and Recreation Director Jessica Stamper. The silver lining is that the park still saw many visitors, and staff had “time to evaluate what we really want to focus on” in terms of improvements.

By the time the park opens for the spring season, Stamper said there will be two new 10-by-20-foot cabins. Stamper said the cabins will include a large loft with open floor space as opposed to the bunk beds found in other cabins. They will include a dining table and chairs, campfire rings, charcoal grills and picnic tables. The new cabins have been delivered, with interior improvements underway.

Stamper said the “quaint” and affordable cabins are booked often, with some openings throughout the colder months of January and February.

“We just knew that it would be a win-win to bring in a few more sites,” Stamper said. “We’re glad to see that grow.”

Stamper anticipates the installation of the first playground set in mid-January. Instead of primary colors, Stamper said she wanted to keep the outdoor wilderness theme. So, the set will feature natural elements such as boulders, timbers and log tunnels with brown and green nature-themed colors.

“Kids are a big part of this park,” Stamper said, adding many families voiced the need for a playground set.

The park will soon feature a full 18-hole course for disc golf, which is played with frisbees. Stamper said the course currently has 12 holes and has grown in popularity, with visitors asking about a full course. Stamper said she anticipates the opportunity to host workshops, tournaments and other events once completed.

Disc golf courses are also located at Ellis Park, Kelsey Scott Park, Catawba College and Sloan Park in Salisbury.

Another addition in the camping area, also called the quarry, is an elevated and covered platform that can be used for events for school children, 4-H and scouts, for example. Stamper said the pavilion was elevated because the area it’s in holds more water and stays wet more often than other areas of the park.

Stamper said she’s excited for the future of the park, events and the opportunity to attract more people to the town of Landis. She cited the success of this year’s weekend cruise-ins and the “amazing turnout” for the Fall Funfest, which drew more than 3,000 guests in October.

“I definitely see everything going in a positive, uplifting manner,” Stamper said. “Anything we can do to get people loving their little town is great.”

Stamper said improvements this year were possible due to unused federal COVID-19 relief funds.

About $65,000 was budgeted in the 2021-22 budget for capital improvements. Stamper said staff are currently looking into potential grants to support the projects in addition to the ongoing Passive Park project.

After deaths in the D.C. Linn family in 2009, Landis acquired six lots located on the east side of U.S. 29. A committee of residents and town staff recently began efforts to plan the passive park, which is similar to a typical neighborhood park but includes features such as benches, picnic areas, gardens and walking trails. The committee meets again in January and is working with the original architect on the design.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.