Letters: Post prints opinions regardless of how much sense they make

I’m sure I’m not the only one who has noticed there’s a small group of regular letter writers to the Post — “the woke mob” — whose themes are predictable and well-coordinated.

While most of us can focus on issues and respectfully disagree with our detractors, referring to them in the third person, the mob likes to call out individuals by name in an attempt to intimidate others and dare anyone to disagree with their consistently progressive/politically correct/socialist rants.

Fortunately for the mob, the Post is very generous in printing a variety of views regardless of how little sense they make or how disrespectful they are of others.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury