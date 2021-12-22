Letter: Letter misrepresents military situation

In Sunday’s Post, we were treated to another of Renee Scheidt’s manufactured outrages.

This time, she misinterpreted the Marine Corps’ decision to bar jewelry maker Shields of Strength from using the official USMC trademarked emblem on the Bible verse dog tags it sells.

No one is stopping the company from producing Bible verse dog tags or stopping Marines from purchasing them — it just can’t use the licensed Marine Corps emblem. Department of Defense trademark policies prohibit the military from endorsing “any non-federal entity or its products and services.”

Scheidt perceives the military’s neutrality on religion as anti-Bible.

— Pete Prunkl

Salisbury