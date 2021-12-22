High school basketball: West girls demolish Davie

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team has three speeds — fast, faster and fastest.

The Falcons were in a hurry and didn’t give Davie County any chance to settle in and get comfortable on Tuesday.

Emma Clarke had two buckets and Lauren Arnold and De’Mya Phifer had one each as the Falcons jumped on the War Eagles 8-0.

A few minutes later it was 16-2.

By halftime, West led 51-21 and there wasn’t any doubt about the outcome.

A running clock was triggered when West achieved a 42-point lead in the third quarter. The final was 84-31.

“We played well,” West head coach Ashley Poole said. “We had a chance to get everyone involved.”

Kenadi Gentry scored 10 for Davie (1-8).

Davie won against Central Davidson. Davie has taken a few blowout losses, but this was by far the most lopsided score.

The Falcons, mostly sophomores, are high-powered. They’ve won their last three since losing non-conference games to Salisbury and Carson.

De’Mya Phifer led the Falcons (5-2) with 23 points, all in the first three quarters, and has scored in the 20s three times this season. She averages 15.9 per game.

Lauren Arnold scored 16 and has been in double figures every game this season.

Emma Clarke scored a season-high 15. Mya Edwards tied her season high with 10.

Makaylah Tenor and Dede Cuthbertson scored seven apiece.

It was the most points scored by West’s girls since the 93-85 overtime win against Lake Norman early in the 2018-19 season. Abigail Wilson scored 39 that night.

The program record for West came in the 100-44 win against Mooresville in the 2002-03 season.

West will play on Tuesday evening in the Christmas tournament.

Davie 11 10 10 0 — 31

West 24 27 24 9 — 84

DAVIE — Gentry 10, Rankin 6, L. Dirks 5, Spugh 4, S. Dirks 4, Johnson 2.

WEST — Phifer 23, Arnold 16, Clarke 15, Edwards 10, Tenor 7, Cuthbertson 7, McDonald 3, Durham 2, Arnsten 1.