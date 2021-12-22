High school basketball: Carson girls win with great first half

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball held North Rowan to nine points in the first half and went on to beat the Cavaliers 67-46 on Tuesday.

Carson (7-1) won its sixth straight game, while ending North’s six-game winning streak.

Both of the losses for the Cavaliers (6-2) have been against Carson. The Cougars won 55-38 at North on opening night.

North had scored 74, 76 and 80 in its previous three games.

“We played very solid halfcourt defense in the first half,” Carson head coach Brooke Stouder said. “Solid man-to-man, stayed in front of them. North definitely can shoot, but most of their girls are even better on the drive. We played below the 3-point line and played them for the drive. North had seven offensive rebounds in the first half, but other than that, we couldn’t have defended much better.”

With the first half being played mostly in the halfcourt, Carson was able to take advantage of 6-footer Mary Spry’s height advantage. The Catawba signee scored 18 of her 21 points before halftime. She finished with 7-for-12 shooting and had 10 rebounds.

“Riley Isley made some great high-low passes to Mary,” Stouder said.

North regrouped at halftime and was able to generate offense with its defense in the second half. Carson made a lot of turnovers in the third quarter. North had a lot of steals and transition buckets.

Bailee Goodlett had 15 points, five steals and three assists for the Cavaliers. Hannah Wilkerson had 13 points, three assists and three steals. Brittany Ellis had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Chloee Stoner had six rebounds, while Bloom Goodlett had five points and four rebounds.

North contained Spry in the second half, but Hannah Isley scored 16 of her 23 in the second half for the Cougars. Isley also had 13 rebounds.

Aliayah White has been shooting very well lately and had 13 of her career-best 15 points in the second half.

Makayla Johnson had seven rebounds. Camden Corley scored six points.

The loss locked North into the No. 3 seed for the Christmas tournament.

Carson and Salisbury are 7-1. Carson’s loss was to Salisbury.

Carson hosts undefeated Charlotte Catholic tonight in the last pre-Christmas girls game.

North Rowan 6 3 23 14 — 46

Carson 14 17 24 12 — 67

NORTH — Ba. Goodlett 15, Wilkerson 13, Ellis 10, Bl. Goodlett 5, Stoner 2, Elder 1.

CARSON — H. Isley 23, Spry 21, White 15, Corley 6, Johnson 2.