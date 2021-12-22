College basketball: Charlotte knocks off Western Carolina

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Robert Braswell IV and Austin Butler scored 22 points apiece as Charlotte defeated Western Carolina 98-82 on Wednesday.

Jahmir Young added 20 points and Clyde Trapp Jr. had 17 points for Charlotte (7-5).

The 98 points were a season best for Charlotte.

Marcus Banks scored a season-high 22 points for the Catamounts (6-7). Nick Robinson added 19 points and Vonterius Woolbright had 17 points.

UNC Wilmington 65, Campbell 58

WILMINGTON — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 23 points as UNC Wilmington beat Campbell.

Mike Okauru had 17 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (6-5).

Austin McCullough had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (7-4). Jordan Whitfield added 13 points and Ricky Clemons had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Davidson 106, Johnson & Wales 64

DAVIDSON — David Kristensen scored 16 points to lift Davidson to victory over Johnson & Wales for the team’s ninth straight victory.

Hyunjung Lee and Styrmir Thrastarson each had 12 points for Davidson (10-2). Chris Ford had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Davidson scored at least 100 points.

Fred Patterson had 16 points for Johnson & Wales. Anthoney Ray added 15 points and Jaylen Benson-Hollinhead had nine rebounds.

Clemson 67, Virginia 50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory.

Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008.

Tyson was 6 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. The Tigers entered shooting 41.4% from long range with just one game making fewer than eight 3s. They shot 8 of 22 (36%) against the Cavs.

Collins was 5-of-7 shooting and collected a third double-double of the season. PJ Hall added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who scored 24 points from 14 Virginia turnovers.

Reece Beekman scored 20 points to lead Virginia.