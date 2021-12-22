Blotter: Man faces charge of indecent liberties with children

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was charged Wednesday with indecent liberties with children.

Juan Navor Lopez, 40, of Cove Road in Kannapolis faces a single felony charge of taking indecent liberties with children. He was arrested early Wednesday morning and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Thompson Road resulting in a $550 estimated loss.

• A woman overdosed Monday in the 2400 block of McGill Street in Kannapolis.

• A man on Monday reported a stolen weapon in the 1700 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill.

• A woman reported a fraud Monday in the Salisbury area.

• A man on Monday reported a break-in in the 3400 block of Morgan Road in Gold Hill. The total estimated loss was $150.

• A woman overdosed Monday in the 300 block of Spence Drive in Salisbury.

• Elijah Wayne Ensley, 23, was charged Monday with having a fictitious tag or license plate.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Salisbury Police responded to the 300 block of Carolina Boulevard after a call about shots being fired. There were multiple shell casings found in the road. Bullets struck a vehicle, but there were no injuries, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis.

• Montreal Ontario Barber, 47, was charged Monday with misusing the 911 system.

• Kristina Ann Butler, 34, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.