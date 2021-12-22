Blotter: Man faces charge of indecent liberties with children
Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021
SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was charged Wednesday with indecent liberties with children.
Juan Navor Lopez, 40, of Cove Road in Kannapolis faces a single felony charge of taking indecent liberties with children. He was arrested early Wednesday morning and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A woman on Monday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Thompson Road resulting in a $550 estimated loss.
• A woman overdosed Monday in the 2400 block of McGill Street in Kannapolis.
• A man on Monday reported a stolen weapon in the 1700 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill.
• A woman reported a fraud Monday in the Salisbury area.
• A man on Monday reported a break-in in the 3400 block of Morgan Road in Gold Hill. The total estimated loss was $150.
• A woman overdosed Monday in the 300 block of Spence Drive in Salisbury.
• Elijah Wayne Ensley, 23, was charged Monday with having a fictitious tag or license plate.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• Salisbury Police responded to the 300 block of Carolina Boulevard after a call about shots being fired. There were multiple shell casings found in the road. Bullets struck a vehicle, but there were no injuries, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis.
• Montreal Ontario Barber, 47, was charged Monday with misusing the 911 system.
• Kristina Ann Butler, 34, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.