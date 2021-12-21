Rowan Public Library synchronizes operating hours for East, South, West branches

Rowan Public Library is ringing in the new year with updated hours at three of its four branches.

As of Jan. 1, RPL East in Rockwell, RPL South in China Grove and RPL West in Cleveland will all operate on the same schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When RPL’s West Branch in Cleveland opened on June 1, its hours were announced as temporary. In the following months, RPL West staff conducted a survey to solicit feedback from the community about the ideal operating days and hours for the branch.

Responses to that survey, indicated the community wanted the branch to be open more days and with more consistent hours. In the end, RPL West will be open an additional 19 hours each week, for a total of 57.

“Adding additional days and hours of operation to West Branch will allow customers more access to all the materials and services we provide,” said RPL West Supervisor Lyndsey Maloney. “This change will allow us to expand our programming options, which will give more customers access to the various programs for all ages … I am glad we can provide more library hours for the community.”

RPL Board of Trustees President Gary Freeze said the West Branch said the West Branch “does the whole county proud for what it brings to its community, what it particularly offers to the young people of the western half of the county, and most of all, for what it represents about the best of Rowan. The long evolution that has led us to this day is proof of what a devotion to public service and a dedication to public betterment can do.”

In a news release, library officials said the facility’s goal is to improve access for all of its users and that consistent days and hours for the three non-headquarters branches would make operations and staffing more efficient.

Operating hours for Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury are not changing. They remain Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All four branches of RPL will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holiday and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. The updated hours will then be in effect at RPL East, RPL South, and RPL West.

For more information about RPL, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.