High school basketball: East girls get even (4-4)

OAKBORO — First of all, what were the East Rowan girls doing playing basketball at West Stanly, when the East Rowan boys were playing South Stanly at home?

Simple explanation. South Stanly doesn’t have a girls team this season.

So East’s girls needed a game, one last tuneup before the Christmas tournment. They found one.

It looked like a favorable matchup. West Stanly (1-7) has been struggling.

But East didn’t have leading scorer Hannah Waddell, who scored 30 on Friday. That made for a challenging Monday on the road.

The Mustangs won a squeaker. They put four in double figures and pulled it out 55-52 to end a two-game skid.

“We shot the 3-pointer well and we got scoring from a lot of different girls,” East head coach Bri Evans said. “Back and forth game and we were able to win it and even our record.”

East led 23-22 at halftime.

Clara Beaver scored a career-high 14 to lead East. Mac Misenheimer scored 13, her best game in a while. Madie Honeycutt scored a season-high 12. Freshman Kady Collins scored a season-high 10.

The non-conference win will help East’s Christmas tournament seed. East (4-4) is sure to be No.5.

EAST SCORING — Beaver 14, Misenheimer 13, Honeycutt 12, Collins 10, Miller 3, Cook 2, Boardley 1.