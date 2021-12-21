College basketball: UNC rolls as No. 16 Devils, No. 25 Tar Heels romp in women’s games

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each had a double-double, RJ Davis added 15 points and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Appalachian State 70-50 on Tuesday night.

Bacot made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 junior has eight double-doubles this season. Manek added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina (9-3) bounced back after the Tar Heels had a five-game win streak snapped last Saturday when they scored a season-low 69 points in a 29-point loss to Kentucky.

Appalachian State made its first three field-goal attempts and took a 7-3 lead after Adrian Delph made a layup and then a 3-pointer off back-to-back UNC turnovers but the Mountaineers missed their next nine shots. Bacot, amid a 10-0 run by North Carolina, threw down a dunk and then made a layup with 15:33 left before halftime to give the Tar Heels the lead for good.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

East Carolina 68, Southern Miss 67: Tristen Newton scored 22 points, Vance Jackson made a go-ahead basket with 1:44 left and East Carolina beat Southern Miss.

Newton hit 10 of 11 foul shots and Jackson had 15 points and seven rebounds for East Carolina (9-3). Brandon Suggs added 11 points. Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Golden Eagles (4-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Tyler Stevenson added 16 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Bolden had 12 points.

Arkansas 81, Elon 55: Chris Lykes scored 21 points to lead four in double figures and Arkansas defeated Elon.

Lykes made only four field goals but was 12 for 12 from the free-throw line and the Razorbacks cashed in on 29 of 35 from the line. JD Notae and Kamani Johnson added 15 points each and Jaxson Robinson scored 14 for the Razorbacks (10-2).

Michael Graham led the Phoenix (3-10) with 14 points and Darius Burford added 12.

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 12 in the AP poll two weeks ago, dropped out this week after losing to Hofstra and Oklahoma.

Women

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Elizabeth Balogun scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half when No. 16 Duke took control and the Blue Devils defeated winless Charleston Southern women 78-35 on Tuesday.

Nyah Green and Miela Goodchild added 10 points each for Duke, with Vanessa de Jesus grabbing 10 rebounds.

Charleston Southern (0-11) was led by Alyssia Faye and Skylar Baltezegar with eight points apiece.

Duke (9-1) led 40-24 at halftime, making only 4 of 20 3-point tries in the first half but holding a plus-22 advantage on the boards, including 20-1 on the offensive glass in outscoring the Buccaneers 21-0 via second-chance points.

The Blue Devils were coming off a loss to No. 1 South Carolina followed by a forfeit victory over Miami.

UNC 83, Alabama State 47: Deja Kelly scored all 16 of her points in the first half when undefeated and No. 25 North Carolina raced to a 30-point bulge on its way to a 83-47 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday.

Kelly had 10 points in the first quarter as the Tar Heels (11-0) jumped out to a 24-5 lead. They led 50-20 by halftime. North Carolina shot 58% in the half and was 20 of 27 from the free-throw line as seven Lady Hornets (2-7) went into the break with two fouls.

Kelly has scored in double figures in every game this season. Eva Hodgson added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 11 points and Anya Poole 10, shooting 5 of 7 with a career-high five blocks. North Carolina had nine blocks.

The Tar Heels made 28 of a season-high 43 free-throw attempts. The Lady Hornets were 5 of 7.

Tyesha Rudolph led Alabama State with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds.

There were 43 turnovers, 24 by Alabama State with the Tar Heels making 13 steals.

The last time North Carolina won more than 10 games to start a season was 2010-11 when it opened 14-0.