Blotter: Dec. 21

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Friday reported an assault in the 100 block of Creekview Drive in China Grove.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a building in the 600 block of East Ritchie Road in China Grove that resulted in a total estimated loss of $540.

• A man on Friday reported identity theft in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2400 block of Artz Road in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A woman overdosed Saturday in the 100 block of Benjamin Trot Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Holshouser Road in Rockwell.

• A man on Saturday reported vandalism in the 700 block of Thompson Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported a stolen firearm Saturday in the 100 block of Cedar Drive in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $1,225.

• A woman reported an assault Saturday in the 200 block of Ferrell Lane in Salisbury.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Saturday reported a shoplifting in the 100 block of Tingle Drive. The total estimated loss was $310.

• Christ United Methodist Church reported a break-in Sunday in the 3400 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $200.

• A man reported a burglary Sunday in the 700 block of West Ritchie Road in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $1,400.