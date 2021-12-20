Laura Allen: 4-H holiday bake-off results

SALISBURY — Rowan County 4-H annually holds a 4-H Food Show. However, this year we changed it up a bit and instead offered a 4-H Holiday Bake-off. Youths pre-registered, baked their item at home and then dropped it off for judging. We had 19 total entries.

Toi Degree and Angela Thrailkill judged each entry on food appearance, taste, holiday packaging of entry and the recipe included with the entry.

Results of the bake-off are:

Cloverbud (these youths cannot be ranked due to their age):

Luke Allen, Cookies, participation

Rilynn Moore, Cookies, participation

Lynlee Propst, Cakes, participation

Emmett Shank, Cakes, participation

John Tucker, Other Bake Good, participation

Sarah Tucker, Other Bake Good, participation

Ada Waller, Other Bake Good, participation

8-13 year olds

1st place: Amber Veleke, Cakes

1st place: Maggie Baker, Cookies

2nd place: Savannah Kozlowski, Cookies

3rd place: Henry Waller, Cookies

1st place: Carson Halpin, Other Baked Good

2nd place: Georgia Veleke, Other Baked Good

3rd place: Emory Stewart, Other Baked Good

Noah Earnhardt, Other Baked Good, participation

Ella Shank, Other Baked Good, participation

Layla Wilson Other Baked Good, participation

14-18 years old:

1st place: Christian Stebe, Cakes

1st place: Olivia Stirrup, Other Baked Good

A recipe booklet was made with the recipes that were used by the 4-H’ers in the competition. View the recipes at go.ncsu.edu/2021rowan4hrecipebook.

The new 4-H year starts in January, so now is the perfect time to start thinking about getting involved. If you are interested in learning more about 4-H opportunities for youth, contact Laura Allen, 4-H Agent, at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.