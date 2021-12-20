Laura Allen: 4-H holiday bake-off results
Published 6:10 am Monday, December 20, 2021
SALISBURY — Rowan County 4-H annually holds a 4-H Food Show. However, this year we changed it up a bit and instead offered a 4-H Holiday Bake-off. Youths pre-registered, baked their item at home and then dropped it off for judging. We had 19 total entries.
Toi Degree and Angela Thrailkill judged each entry on food appearance, taste, holiday packaging of entry and the recipe included with the entry.
Results of the bake-off are:
Cloverbud (these youths cannot be ranked due to their age):
Luke Allen, Cookies, participation
Rilynn Moore, Cookies, participation
Lynlee Propst, Cakes, participation
Emmett Shank, Cakes, participation
John Tucker, Other Bake Good, participation
Sarah Tucker, Other Bake Good, participation
Ada Waller, Other Bake Good, participation
8-13 year olds
1st place: Amber Veleke, Cakes
1st place: Maggie Baker, Cookies
2nd place: Savannah Kozlowski, Cookies
3rd place: Henry Waller, Cookies
1st place: Carson Halpin, Other Baked Good
2nd place: Georgia Veleke, Other Baked Good
3rd place: Emory Stewart, Other Baked Good
Noah Earnhardt, Other Baked Good, participation
Ella Shank, Other Baked Good, participation
Layla Wilson Other Baked Good, participation
14-18 years old:
1st place: Christian Stebe, Cakes
1st place: Olivia Stirrup, Other Baked Good
A recipe booklet was made with the recipes that were used by the 4-H’ers in the competition. View the recipes at go.ncsu.edu/2021rowan4hrecipebook.
The new 4-H year starts in January, so now is the perfect time to start thinking about getting involved. If you are interested in learning more about 4-H opportunities for youth, contact Laura Allen, 4-H Agent, at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.