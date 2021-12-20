Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

SALISBURY —A 25-year-old woman faces drug and child abuse charges after being stopped on Interstate 85.

Tasara Taquitta Williams, 25, was charged Thursday with selling or delivering a schedule six controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, aggressive driving, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, transporting liquor while not in the original container and driving while license revoked.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office report said Williams was stopped by a deputy on Interstate 85 north near exit 79.

She was given a $10,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported break-in Thursday in the 300 block of Belmont Place in Rockwell. A softball bat worth $40 was stolen.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 300 block of Corriher Gravel Road in China Grove. The total estimated loss was $470.

• Hagers Garage on Thursday reported a break-in in the 4100 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $4,910.

• Teri Lynn Covello, 36, was charged Thursday with felony breaking and entering.

• Travis Michael Hall, 34, was charged Thursday with misusing the 911 telephone system.

• Christopher Dean Wilhite, 44, was charged Thursday with a school attendance law violation.

• Emily Elizabeth Helmer, 33, was charged Thursday with felony identity theft.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting and a fraud on Friday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street. The total estimated loss was $190.

• Old Navy on Friday reported a larceny resulting in an estimated loss of $400 in the 300 block of Faith Road.

• A woman overdosed Friday in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive in Salisbury.

• Outback Steakhouse on Friday reported a fraud resulting in a $60 loss in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Friday in the 100 block of Woodson Street.

• A man reported a vehicle break-in Friday in the 300 block of North Main Street

• A vehicle was vandalized Saturday in the 1300 block of Maxwell Street.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Saturday in the 500 block of Morrison Avenue.

• A woman reported vandalism Saturday in the 700 block of Wiley Avenue.

• Walmart reported two larcenies Saturday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street. The total estimated loss was $166.