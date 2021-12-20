Blotter: Man charged with trying to fraudulently return four bags of dog food

• Jerry Wayne Whisonant, 45, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony obtaining property under false pretenses and misdemeanor second degree trespass. Whisonant is accused of attempting to fraudulently return four bags of dog food to Walmart and was told not to enter or remain at the store by store security but did so anyway.

• Jeremy W. Price, 23, of Salisbury was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle on Saturday. Price allegedly stole a moped worth about $2,000.

• Tobby Latay Bradley, 44, of Blackville, South Carolina, was charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner on Friday. Bradley allegedly spit on a sheriff deputy at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Jason Clinton Tucker, 47, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday. Tucker was allegedly found in possession of a substances that tested positive on a field methamphetamine test and a clear plastic container with residue.

• Connor Logan Harrington, 22, of Salisbury was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude arrest with a motor vehicle on Sunday. Harrington allegedly sped away from an N.C. state trooper on I-85, reaching 95 mph. Harrington was driving while his license was revoked.

• Charon Julius James, 29, of Concord, was charged with felony burning personal property on Saturday. James allegedly set fire to a 2010 Nissan sedan that belonged to someone else.