Letter: Time to call out divisive writers

I agree with Whitney Peckman’s recent “My Turn” response, “More to Read Between the Lines.” Manufactured outrage masquerading as genuine issues is a problem in our nation, our state, and, yes, even Rowan County as we are subjected to vague “what aboutisms” and deliberate misinformation.

It is time to call out writers who continue to divide us through the guise of religion. Ms. Scheidt has made her opinions widely known, whether in her numerous writings to the Post or in the waiting room at the dentist’s office. Yes, it’s a small town.

— Pam Everhardt Bloom

Salisbury