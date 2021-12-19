Fire kills dog, damages two Salisbury apartments

SALISBURY – A Sunday fire at Lakewood Apartments off of Statesville Boulevard damaged two units damaged and killed a family pet.

The fire started in the wall of apartment 1301 at about 6 p.m. and made its way up to a bedroom in apartment 1306, directly above 1301. Firefighters extinguished the small blaze about 5-10 minutes after arriving. Emergency vehicles lined the back portion of the apartment complex off Statesville Boulevard after the incident.

“Firefighters made a quick stop,” Salisbury Fire Department Division Chief David Morris said. “They got here relatively quick and they were able to get water on the fire within the first five minutes.”

Morris said the fire caused heavy smoke and fire damage in the upstairs apartment bedroom as well as water and light smoke damage in the downstairs apartment. A medium-sized dog in the second-floor apartment died due to smoke inhalation. None of the occupants were home during the incident. No other apartments were damaged.

Morris said the incident is under investigation, but the preliminary indication is there was no foul play involved.

Salisbury Fire Department, Locke Fire Department, Rowan County Rescue Squad, Rowan County EMS and Salisbury Police Department responded to the incident.