Ann Farabee column: Joy to the world

By Ann Farabee

Our five senses seem more alive during the holiday season, don’t they?

Christmas is special enough that it can touch all five senses at once.

• The sounds of Christmas — music, laughter, the ringing of bells.

• The sights of Christmas — decorations, lights, families gathering.

• The tastes of Christmas — food, food, and more food.

• The joys of touch at Christmas — hugs, gifts, something touching our heart.

• The smells of Christmas — the tree, the baking, the candles, the fireplace.

Genesis 8:20 says that Noah built an altar to the Lord.

Genesis 8:21 says that the Lord smelled a sweet savor.

It is amazing to think of God smelling a sweet savor.

Close your eyes and envision that for a second.

The Lord smelling a sweet savor when we use our altar of prayer.

The thought of that may make us want to pray more often.

We should take time to pray.

We should go to our altar.

Surrender.

Cry out to God.

As the Lord hears our prayer, the sweet savor will begin to fill the air.

Where is our altar?

• In our heart.

• In our home.

• In our house of worship.

During this holiday season, let’s build our altar.

Let’s use our altar.

And…may it be a sweet savor to our Savior.

Thank You, Lord, for sending joy to the world.

The Lord has come!

Let earth receive her king.

Let every heart prepare Him room

And heaven and nature sing.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.