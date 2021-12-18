Nativity drive-thru Sunday at Union Lutheran Church

SALISBURY — Watch the story of Jesus’ birth come to life during a free family friendly drive thru live Nativity at Union Lutheran Church. The event features live actors, ornately crafted costumes, music and elaborately decorated sets on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Christmas Eve candlelight services

On that first Christmas night, when the angels saw what was happening, they responded with singing the glory of the newborn king. And when the shepherds heard what was happening, they responded with worship, running to go see Jesus and then telling everyone they met about what God had done. When the wise men found out what was happening, they responded with worship, coming to Christ and bringing the best they had to offer.

On Friday, Dec. 24, at 4 and 8 p.m. Union Lutheran Church will celebrate with scriptures and music that heralds the birth of Jesus Christ including a traditional candle lighting, carols and with Holy Communion.

Union Lutheran Church is at 4770 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.