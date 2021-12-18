High school: North girls overwhelm Golden Eagles

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — North Rowan’s girls basketball team has won six in a row, including blowouts.

The Cavaliers, ranked 12th in 1A by MaxPreps, steamrolled East Davidson 80-37 on the road on Friday for a Central Carolina Conference win.

East Davidson (0-9, 0-2) was competitive in its CCC opener against Lexington, but wasn’t able to stay in the game with the Cavaliers (6-1, 2-0).

It may take a team of accountants to keep track of sophomore Bailee Goodlett’s career high. It was 20 entering the season. Then she scored 22 against East Rowan. She raised it to 24 recently against Parkland. She has a new one after scoring 26 on Friday and is Rowan County’s scoring leader with 20.6 points per game. She also had five steals and four assists.

Senior Hannah Wilkerson had another big game with 24 points, six assists, four steals and a blocked shot. She surpassed 1,200 career points.

Sophomore Brittany Ellis has emerged as a dependable third scorer and scored 18. She also had three steals.

Bloom Goodlett didn’t score but contributed six rebounds and three steals.

Dasia Elder and Chloee Stoner had identical stat lines with five points and four rebounds.

Krisstyle Stockton had five rebounds.

NORTH SCORING — Ba. Goodlett 26, Wilkerson 24, Ellis 18, Elder 5, Stoner 5, Stockton 2.