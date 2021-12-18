High school boys basketball: Carson, East, South, Davie

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s boys basketball game against Concord was stopped with 1:10 left in the third quarter by a power outage.

Concord led the South Piedmont Conference matchup 49-38 when play was halted.

It will be announced when the game will be completed.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys fell 50-42 to Lake Norman Charter in South Piedmont Conference action on Friday.

“We played hard, gave effort for 32 minutes,” East coach Andrew Porter said.

Tee Harris had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Mustangs (2-6, 0-3). Daniel Overcash scored 12, Dylan Valley had 10, and Kee Ellis scored seven.

Brady Kester led the Knights (4-2, 2-1).

East plays at home on Monday against South Stanly.

LN Charter 7 10 15 18 — 50

E. Rowan 4 13 11 14 — 42

EAST SCORING — Overcash 12, Harris 11, Valley 10, Ellis 7, Everhart 2.

•••

LANDIS — Undefeated Central Cabarrus (8-0, 3-0) overwhelmed South Rowan 89-22 on Friday in South Piedmont Conference action.

It was 36-2 after a quarter. Central Cabarrus is ranked No. 1 in 3A in several polls.

“They’re No. 1 for a reason,” South coach Daniel Blevins said.

South is 0-8 and 0-3 in the SPC.

Central 36 23 13 17 — 89

S. Rowan 2 2 7 11 — 22

•••

MOCKSVILLE — The only lead of the game for Reagan’s boys on Friday was at the final horn.

Noah Quarles made a 15-foot jumper for the Raiders as time expired for a 52-50 win at Davie County.

Quarles led the Raiders (5-3, 1-2) with 14 points. Jack Leonard had 12 points and 16 rebounds and took three charges.

Zaharee Maddox scored 19 for Davie (4-3, 1-2).

Davie led 9-0 early, but Reagan got even at 14-all in the second quarter.

Davie led 50-45 after Coleman Lawhon scored with 2:36 remaining, but the War Eagles didn’t score again.

Leonard made a follow shot in with 1:02 to tie the game at 50-all.

Reagan 12 7 14 19 — 52

Davie 14 11 15 10 — 50