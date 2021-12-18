High school basketball: North boys bounce back, clinch No. 1 seed for tourney

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Timing is everything, and East Davidson’s winless boys caught North Rowan’s boys basketball at a bad time.

North was looking for redemption after a disappointing Central Carolina Conference loss at Thomasville and got back on track by emphatically crushing the Golden Eagles 83-42.

The Cavaliers (6-1, 1-1) settled things quickly on the road on Friday, rolling out to a 21-3 lead after a quarter.

It was 41-15 by halftime.

Sophomore Amir Alexander led the Cavaliers with 17 points, his second-biggest effort of the season.

North got 11 apiece from Derrick Hanson and Amari McArthur.

Jalen Smith came off the bench to make three 3-pointers. Also contributing nine points was Darell Carpenter.

A dozen Cavaliers got in the scorebook.

Brogan Hill scored 17 for East Davidson (0-9, 0-2). The Golden Eagles lost 63-46 to Lexington in their first league outing.

MaxPreps ranks North 24th in 1A, but if the Cavaliers can stay focused, they’ll be moving up. It’s a deep team.

North has locked up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic and is scheduled to finish pre-Christmas play at Carson on Tuesday.

N. Rowan 21 20 28 14 — 83

E. Davidson 3 12 18 9 — 42

NORTH SCORING — Alexander 17, Hanson 11, McArthur 11, Smith 9, D. Carpenter 9, Q. Carpenter 6, Blakeney 5, O’Kelly 5, Morrow 4, Whitney 3, Hailey 2, Stinson 1.