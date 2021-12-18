High school basketball: West boys lose close one
Published 5:34 am Saturday, December 18, 2021
NWC coach Ricky Moore
Staff report
MOUNT ULLA — Northwest Cabarrus rallied to beat West Rowan’s boys basketball team 60-55 in a key South Piedmont Conference matchup on Friday.
Both teams came into the game with spotless conference marks.
West (3-3, 2-1) got 14 points from William Givens, 13 from Levon Jacobs and 11 from Elijah Holmes.
Givens made four 3-pointers, while Holmes hit three. Jacobs was 9-for-11 on free throws.
Athan Gill made his season debut for West and scored five.
Javier Matthews made four 3-pointers and scored 17 for Northwest (5-2, 3-0).
Givens made two 3-pointers to get West started. The Falcons led 11-7 after a quarter and took a 24-20 lead to the break.
The Trojans made three 3s in the third quarter to move ahead 37-36.
West was down one with 23 seconds left, but the Trojans held on.
Mason Trombley was 6-for-6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter for the Trojans.
NW Cabarrus 7 13 17 23 — 60
West Rowan 11 13 12 19 — 55
NWC — Matthews 17, Cabrera 11, Muldrow 7, Trombley 6, Sierra 6, Grigley 5, Thompson 4, Hilsenroth 2, Robinson 2.
WEST — Givens 14, Jacobs 13, Holmes 11, Norman 6, Gill 5, Williams-Simpson 4, Noble 2