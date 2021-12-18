High school basketball: Carson girls win easily against Spiders

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team made it five wins in a row on Friday.

The Cougars stayed unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference with a 54-17 running-clock romp against Concord.

Hannah Isley scored 15 for the Cougars (6-1, 3-0), while Aliayah White (14) and Makayla Johnson (12) posted career highs.

Johnson had 10 of her 12 points in the first half as the Cougars established a secure 38-11 lead.

“It was good to see her get going,” Carson head coach Brooke Stouder said. “We had a really slow start, but we finally got going the last few minutes of the first quarter. Aliayah shot the ball very well.”

White shot 5-for-7, while Johnson shot 6-for-9 from the field.

Riley Isley had six offensive rebounds. Mary Spry had five steals. Allie Martin had five rebounds. Camden Corley had five deflections.

Natalie Nebrich led the Spiders (0-7, 0-3) with seven points.

Things will be a lot more challenging for Carson next week, as a surging North Rowan team visits on Tuesday and Charlotte Catholic, the state’s third-ranked squad, comes to China Grove on Wednesday.

Concord 4 7 4 2 — 17

Carson 14 24 16 0 — 54

CARSON SCORING — H. Isley 15, White 14, Johnson 12, Spry 6, Corley 4, R. Isley 2, Barbee 1.