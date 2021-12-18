High school basketball: Carson girls win easily against Spiders

Published 12:12 am Saturday, December 18, 2021

By Post Sports

 

Carson’s Aliayah White (11) looks for an opening in  a previous game this season against Salisbury’s Kiki Walker (4) and Rachel McCullough (3). JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team made it five wins in a row on Friday.

The Cougars stayed unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference with a 54-17 running-clock romp against Concord.

Hannah Isley scored 15 for the Cougars (6-1, 3-0), while Aliayah White (14) and  Makayla Johnson (12) posted career highs.

Johnson had 10 of her 12 points in the first half as the Cougars established  a secure 38-11 lead.

“It was good to see her get going,” Carson head coach Brooke Stouder said. “We had a really slow start, but we finally got going the last few minutes of the first quarter. Aliayah shot the ball very well.”

White shot 5-for-7, while Johnson shot 6-for-9 from the field.

Riley Isley had six offensive rebounds. Mary Spry had five steals. Allie Martin had five rebounds. Camden Corley had five deflections.

Natalie Nebrich led the Spiders (0-7, 0-3) with seven points.

Things will be a lot more challenging for Carson next week, as a surging North Rowan team visits on Tuesday and  Charlotte Catholic, the state’s third-ranked squad, comes to China Grove on Wednesday.

Concord     4        7     4       2    — 17

Carson      14      24   16    0   —  54

CARSON SCORING — H. Isley 15, White 14, Johnson 12, Spry 6, Corley 4, R. Isley 2, Barbee 1.

 

 

