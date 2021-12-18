College basketball: UNC Wilmington edges High Point in overtime

Associated Press

HIGH POINT — Jaylen Sims scored on a drive with two seconds left and Shykeim Phillips came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead UNC Wilmington to a 71-69 overtime win over High Point on Saturday.

John-Michael Wright hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left for Highpoint to tie the game. Sims had 14 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (5-5). Mike Okauru added 13 points. Trazarien White had seven rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 28 points for the Panthers (5-6). Zach Austin added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Bryant Randleman had three blocks.

Phillips had a chance to win it at the end of regulation but missed a shot at the buzzer. Randleman had tied the game with nine seconds left and was fouled by Sims but missed the free throw.

Davidson 74

Radford 54

DAVIDSON — Foster Loyer had 24 points as Davidson stretched its winning streak to seven games, routing Radford.

Michael Jones had 15 points for Davidson (8-2). Hyunjung Lee added 14 points. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.

The Wildcats forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Shaquan Jules had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Bryan Hart added 12 points. Rashun Williams had seven rebounds.

UNC Asheville 79

E. Tennessee St. 64

ASHEVILLE — Drew Pember had a career-high 27 points as UNC Asheville topped East Tennessee State. Tajion Jones had 17 points for UNC Asheville (7-5). Trent Stephney added 13 points. Coty Jude had 12 points.

Ty Brewer scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-5). Jordan King added 13 points. Ledarrius Brewer had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

David Sloan scored only 2 points despite entering the contest as the Buccaneers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Howard 79, NC A&T 57

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Foster had 18 points and nine rebounds as Howard easily defeated North Carolina A&T.

Steve Settle III had 15 points for Howard (6-5). Tai Bibbs added 13 points. Elijah Hawkins had 7 points and 10 assists.

Collin Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (4-9). Harry Morrice added 10 points. Demetric Horton had seven rebounds.

Marcus Watson, the Aggies’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.