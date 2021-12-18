‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in shotgun shooting that hospitalized man

SALISBURY — A 32-year-old man is fighting for his life in the hospital as Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies look for an “armed and dangerous” suspected shooter.

Juan Marcelino Gomez suffered life-threatening injuries Friday evening after a shooting in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in the Rockwell area, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to a Triad-area hospital.

A news release identified John Pierre Jandrew, a 33-year-old man from Mount Pleasant, as the shooter. Jandrew is accused of shooting Gomez with a 12-gauge shotgun. He faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Jandrew bailed out of jail earlier this year for similar charges in a July incident also investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Jandrew “is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached without caution.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of John Jandrew is asked to call detective Travis Allen at (704-216-8715) or Sgt. David Earnhardt at (704-216-8741).