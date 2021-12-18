‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in shotgun shooting that hospitalized man

Published 8:36 pm Saturday, December 18, 2021

By Staff Report

John Pierre Jandrew

SALISBURY — A 32-year-old man is fighting for his life in the hospital as Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies look for an “armed and dangerous” suspected shooter.

Juan Marcelino Gomez suffered life-threatening injuries Friday evening after a shooting in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in the Rockwell area, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to a Triad-area hospital.

A news release identified John Pierre Jandrew, a 33-year-old man from Mount Pleasant, as the shooter. Jandrew is accused of shooting Gomez with a 12-gauge shotgun. He faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Jandrew bailed out of jail earlier this year for similar charges in a July incident also investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Jandrew “is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached without caution.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of John Jandrew is asked to call detective Travis Allen at (704-216-8715) or Sgt. David Earnhardt at (704-216-8741).

More BREAKING NEWS

NC Supreme Court halts March primary due to remapping lawsuits

Salisbury Police investigating shooting on West Horah Street

Recount confirms Karen Alexander’s win in Salisbury mayoral race

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

Print Article

  • Polls

    Compared to Christmas 2020, are your family's finances better off, about the same or worse off??

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...