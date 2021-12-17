Rockwell-area man flees gunshots after trying to help crash victims

ROCKWELL — A Rockwell-area man fled from gunshots Wednesday night after trying to help people he thought were involved in a car crash, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

After hearing what he thought was a car crash late Wednesday, the man drove to the scene in the 1500 block of Holshouser Road to see if anyone needed help. Once there, he saw a yellow Mustang with a black convertible top described as being beat up and not having a muffler. A champagne-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer containing multiple people also was at the scene, Sifford said.

People at the scene became hostile and shouted at the man. As he began to leave, occupants of the yellow Mustang fired multiple shots and drove toward N.C. 152. The man retreated to his house and retrieved his own gun, Sifford said.

The champagne-colored Trailblazer drove by the man’s house later, and the occupants yelled out of the vehicle.

Sifford said no one was injured by the bullets and deputies weren’t able to find shell casings.