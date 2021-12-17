Quotes of the week: ‘Made a lot of kids’ days’

“I think we’ve made a lot of kids’ days today.”

— Sada Stewart Troutman, Downtown Salisbury director on the holiday happening complete with fire truck rides through Salisbury

“We must be alarmed if there is any group with very low percentages of third-grade reading.”

— Tony Watlington, RSS superintendent on efforts to narrow the performance gaps between minority and white students

“I can remember when direct deposit first started for Social Security checks. But a lot of the senior citizens didn’t believe in that. They still wanted to get that paper check. They still wanted to come and stand in a line to do their banking business.”

— Toni Megliorino, former First Union employee on a return trip to where she worked before Bell Tower Green Park took the place where her bank was located

“This building will give Cannon Ballers fans even more to look forward to on game days and every other day of the year, and we’re excited to offer residents one more reason to come downtown.”

— Andy Sandler, Temerity Capital Partners CEO in announcing plans for a seven-story, mixed-use project called ‘Stadium Lofts’ in Kannapolis

“I have an attraction sometimes to places other people are overlooking.”

— John Lambert, on plans to build homes on more than 30 lots he has purchased in East Spencer

“I always love coming to Salisbury. … It is a place where there’s nature and arts and culture and history all going on at the same time, which is great.”

— Reid Wilson, NC Natural and Cultural Resources secretary during a visit to Bell Tower Green Park

“I really believe we lost a tremendous man.”

— Liliana Spears, on the death of Pastor Bill Godair of Cornerstone Church

“I can tell you there were many, many times … where my initial gut ‘this is how I’m going to approach this’ was changed based on either testimony or comments from other council members. And if you dig in, you’re going to miss that.”

— Brian Miller, who spent 12 years on Salisbury City Council