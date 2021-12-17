Police ask for help identifying men in Shark Tank Arcade armed robbery

SALISBURY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men accused of robbing the Shark Tank Arcade on Statesville Boulevard.

Photos released by police show the three men, all in hoodies, pointing handguns inside the arcade, located in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard. The arcade is in the shopping complex across Statesville Boulevard from the West End Plaza.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis said the trio made off with some money, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Detective Drakeford at 704-638-5262 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.

On Thursday, the Ace Arcade, another fish arcade-style business on Statesville Boulevard, was the victim of an attempted armed robbery. However, police haven’t said whether the two are related.