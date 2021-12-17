High school basketball: Waddell scores 30 in close loss for East

Published 11:26 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Post Sports

East’s Hannah Waddell battles for a rebound against West Rowan. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — The only Rowan girls team that lost on Friday was East Rowan, and the Mustangs went down to the wire in Granite Quarry.

Sophomore Hannah Waddell made eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points for East, but Lake Norman Charter still escaped with a 53-49 victory.

“She shot the lights out,” East coach Bri Evans said.

Waddell’s previous career high was 22 two weeks ago against West Davidson. She entered the game averaging 11.7 points.

It was close all the way. The Knights led 15-11 after a quarter and by 25-22 at the half. East tied it at 36-all going to the fourth quarter.

Lindsey Cook and Mac Misenheimer scored five apiece for East.

It was the first South Piedmont Confernce win for Lake Norman Charter (4-2, 1-2), which had lost big to Carson and had dropped a tight one against Central Cabarrus.

East is 3-4 and is 1-2 in the league. East beat Concord and lost to Northwest Cabarrus.

LN Charter     15    19    11    17   — 53

East Rowan   11      11    14   13    — 49

EAST SCORING — Waddell 30, Cook 5, Misenheimer 5, Kluttz 4, Beaver 3, Honeycutt 2.

 

 

 

 

