College basketball: Livingstone women win on road

Staff report

BOWIE, Md. — Livingstone’s CIAA men’s basketball game at Bowie State was postponed on Thursday.

The announcement was made at about 5 p.m., shortly before the women’s game got under way at A.C. Jordan Arena.

Livingstone’s women won 64-55.

The Blue Bears had lost their previous five outings against Bowie State.

Daijah Turner scored 22 points to lead Livingstone (2-7. 1-0). Jamiah Lane scored 13 and had nine rebounds, while Kia Fulton had 10 points.

Livingstone was cold early, missing eight of its nine shots to fall behind by nine points.

The Blue Bears cut the deficit to 25-22 at halftime.

Livingstone had a big third quarter, shooting 9-for-14 from the floor, to catch up and take the lead.

Anii Harris scored 17 for the Bulldogs (3-6, 1-1).

Livingstone 6 16 21 21 — 64

Bowie State 12 13 16 14 — 55

LC SCORING — Turner 22, Lane 13, Fulton 10, Alexander 6, Boyce 6, Carter 3, Papakonstantinou 2, Ferrell 1, Onozie 1.