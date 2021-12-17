Area Briefs: Golfers raise money for Christmas fund

From staff reports

The team of Tim Wheet, Kip Honeycutt, Marshall Beard and Ryan Honeycutt captured the annual Corbin Hills Sunday Afternoon Regulars’ Christmas Tournament with a 16-under par score.

The tournament uses a modified Texas Scramble format, with teams selecting the best tee shot from among the four players. From that point, each player plays out his own ball.

Teams count their two best individual scores for each of the par 3 and par 4 holes, and their best three individual scores on the par 5s.

Riding a red-hot Ryan Honeycutt (he made six birdies on the inward nine), along with well-timed birdies from his teammates (Wheet, No. 12), Beard (Nos. 11 and 17), and Kip Honeycutt (No. 11), the winners shot a blistering 12-under par on their final nine holes to edge by one shot defending champions Steve Gegorek, Michael Gegorek, Grey Medinger and Barry Medinger and the team of Alan Barefoot, John Mark Trexler, David Holshouser and David Dorsett, as well as the team captained by Mickey Landreth and Barry Curlee.

Fourth place went to the three-generation McIntyre family team of Steve, Dwayne, Robin and Brady at 13-under par, followed by the team of Gary Fesperman and the Millers (father Gary and sons Justin and Caleb) at 12 under.

“The greens were excellent, but you had to try and keep your approach shots below the hole or you could quickly three-putt or even four-putt,” Ryan Honeycutt said. “We had a couple downhill putts where the hole got in the way. After that, I think our entire team’s confidence grew. We will enjoy the win and look forward to defending our title next year.”

Skilled ball strikers of local renown Kris Jimenez (No. 2), Steve McIntyre (No. 5), Robin McIntyre (No. 13) and Chip Comadoll (No. 16) took home closest to the pin prizes.

Door prizes were won by Ronnie Walker, Billy Ray Corriher and Michael Doran.

This year’s tournament was dedicated to the memory of James Poe, a popular and very memorable local golf legend.

With donations from the tournament participants, Corbin Hills Golf Club, Chad Campbell and the Country Club of Salisbury, Bob Timm and Carolina Golf Mart, and Kip and Ryan Honeycutt with GMC Glass, the tournament raised a record $2,500 for The Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund.

•••

McGwire Owen made his first hole-in-one on No. 6 at Warrior on Tuesday. Witnesses included Chris Owen and Tinsley Merrell.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice on a chilly, but beautiful Sunday.

The team of Susan Wydner and Landon & Tinsley Merrell took first place.

Heather DePalma-Spivey, Lenny Maseuli and Bev & Ty Cobb came in second.

Wydner had longest putt.

•••

GARS members played at Warrior earlier this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Mike Williams with a net of 67.39.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mark Yehl with a net of 66.33. Low ‘C’ Flight player was Wayne Bost with a net of 62.56. Low ‘D’ Flight player was John Mitchell with a net of 65.74.

Low gross score was a 77 shot by John Struzick.

Low net score was won by Bost.

Three golfers bettered their age. Winsten Mahaffey, 84, shot an 81. Bost, 85, shot an 83. Frank Masingo, 86, shot an 85.

The Super Senior was Jim Brown, 82, with a net of 66.09.

Gary Schenk made a hole-in-one on the 154-yard No. 12 hole with an 8-iron.

He was playing with Mel Smith, Bob Turner and Carl Moore.

•••

The team of Derek Lipe/William Little shot 60-63 — 123 to win the Warrior Two-Man Texas Scramble by a single shot over the team of Nathan Jessup/Brad Mangum (64-60 ­— 124). Three shots back was the team of Logan Shuping/Eric Edwards (62-64 — 126).

Bryson Sprinkle/Chase Clayton shot 66-59 — 125 to win the First Flight.

Closest to pin winners on Sunday were Patrick Girard (No. 3), Bob Fenstermacher (No. 6), Rob Burke (No. 8), Paul Hill (No, 12) and Chris Owen (No. 16).

Closest to pin winners on Saturday were Mangum (No. 3), Marty Snow (No. 6), Chad Smith (No. 8), Dave Rotatori (No. 12) and Scott Fagg (No. 16).

HS basketball

In the 8Ballahoopinsider boys basketball poll, Central Cabarrus is No. 1 in 3A.

North Rowan is ranked fifth in 1A. Lexington is ranked 12th in 2A. In 4A, Lake Norman is seventh and Mount Tabor is eighth.

•••

High School OT posts a top 25 poll for East and West regions without regard to classification.

Salisbury’s girls are ranked 10th in the West, while Carson is ranked 18th.

•••

Davie lost to East Forsyth 57-54 on Tuesday.

Zaharee Maddox led the War Eagles (4-2, 1-1 CPC) with 16 points.

Catawba baseball

Catawba baseball’s First Pitch Field of Dreams is scheduled for Jan. 22.

The keynote speaker is David Bennett. Alumni remarks will be made by Bill Butts.

Doug Rice will be the master of ceremonies. Buddy Poole will make a guest appearance.

Tickets are $100. RSVP by Jan. 15.

For tickets or information, call 704-637-4474.

Catawba basketball

Catawba guard Caleb Robinson is the reigning South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Robinson led the Catawba Indians to a victories over Limestone and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Against Limestone, Robinson had 42 points and 10 rebounds. He became just the fourth player in Catawba history to score 40-plus points in a game.

Robinson added a 19/10 double-double against L-R.

•••

Catawba announced the signing of Caelum Ethridge, a 6-foot-6 guard from Pines Charter High in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Ethridge helped his team win the 5A state championship game as a junior with 17 points.

He averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for Pines Charter and played for Team Florida 17U on the AAU circuit.

LC basketball

Livingstone’s men’s basketball team opened CIAA play on Tuesday with a 79-64 loss at Virginia Union.

Navar Elmore and Malik Smith scored 14 apiece for the Blue Bears (3-4).

Elmore added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Livingstone’s road trip continues Thursday at Bowie State.

Wingate basketball

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) scored 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting as Wingate’s women romped 91-59 over Queens on Wednesday. Troutman had 7 rebounds.