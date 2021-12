Bostian Elementary Good Citizens

The staff of Bostian Elementary would like to recognize the following students for standing out

as exemplary citizens for this month. These students have all gone above and beyond what is

expected of them at school.

Kindergarten: Liam Ford, Cameron Donaldson, Kade Karl, Kynleigh Gilbreaith, Cannon

Vanhoy, Mila Kelly

First grade: Coen Esquer, Hutson Overcash, Abrey Deerman, Atlas Martin, Willow Burleson,

Riley Pozyck

Second grade: Emma Galloway, Claire Stirewalt, Lynlee Propst, Mia Ascencion, Joshua Olmsted,

Kayleigh Lowe, Braylen Tapp

Third grade: Kendall Laskey, Aiden Fields, Myla Fletcher, Lincoln Taylor, Miles Pethel, Autumn

Blackmon, Glorianna Rohan

Fourth grade: Corri Barringer, Owen Beck, Miriam Stover, Caleb Arriaga, Chandler Hall, Landon

Jenkins

Fifth grade: Ashley Flowe, Brooklynn Miller, Rylee Laskey, Remy Stover, Karli Overcash, Gavin

Daniel

Shive Elementary Good Citizens

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for being December good citizens by displaying the character trait of doing the right thing.

Pre-Kindergarten: Jackson Ferre, Mattie Frick, Lexie Smith

Kindergarten: Landon Cokeley, Jacob Perry, Thomas Greene, Logan Holder, Tyler Ward, Isabella Camacho, Harlow Honeycutt

First Grade: Eli Johnson, Salina Brown, Derrick Zito, Cooper Fout, Wyatt Temple, Sam Klauder, Aliannah Overman, Raiden Yates, Helena Dunn, Nova Beaver

Second Grade: Tucker Moore, Teegan Jackson, Wyatt Overcash, Ranger Haaland, Carter Mason, Milly Hernandez, Wyatt Gaultney, Lillian Pratt, Dylan Morgan, Lily Jean Dunning

Third Grade: Eliana Cable, Seth Shinn, Harper Aldridge, James Brown, Nataly Reyes, Miami Figuecoa-Norman, Colton Whitaker, Jenson Basinger

Fourth Grade: Crayton Ayala, Katie Welch, Randell Walters, Taleigha McNeely, Jaxon Walters, Aiyana Covington, Mason Yost

Fifth Grade: Barry Back, Frank Johnson, Millie Klauder, Ali Funderburk, Bailey Jones, Logan Jones, Tyler Raymer, Aubree Cress, Kaleb Lingle, Ciera Miller