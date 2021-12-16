Sheriff’s Office: Traffic stop produces felony drug, gun charges for 21-year-old man

SALISBURY — Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man on felony drug and gun charges after finding about sixth-tenths of a pound of marijuana in his vehicle, a news release said.

Asher Winston Dula was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of a concealed handgun.

A news release said Dula was stopped Wednesday for a motor vehicle violation. He attempted to distance himself from the vehicle during the stop. The vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior and a K-9 officer made a positive alert for the presence of drugs, a news release said.

While searching the vehicle, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly found 260 grams of marijuana (0.57 pounds) as well as drug paraphernalia that include digital scales, a vape cartridges and a smoke tray, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said.

Also found in the vehicle was a concealed Polymer 80, self-manufactured, 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Dula received a $2,000 bond. He posted bail and was released from the Rowan County Detention Center.