High school wrestling: County tournament returns on Saturday

MOUNT ULLA — The Rowan County Wrestling Tournament returns on Saturday, with West Rowan hosting the event.

The first matches are at 9 a.m.

There was no tournament for the 2020-21 season that was postponed until late in the 2020-21 school year. South Rowan’s Jacob Cox, now a senior, and East Rowan’s Oren Bost, now a freshman at Appalachian State, won individual state titles. Cox is now a two-time state champion and could become the first in county history to win three.

West’s team has claimed the last three county tournaments that were held. When the Falcons prevailed in 2017-18, it was major news, their first county championship since the 1989-90 season. Now they’ve made winning the county a habit under coach Jonathan Brown. Other schools have had the marquee individuals, but the Falcons have displayed the most team depth.

The roots of a county tournament can be traced back to the 1960s and a powerful Boyden wrestling program that won 66 straight dual team matches between Jan. 2, 1964, and Jan. 4, 1968.

Boyden won what was billed as a county tournament on March 6-7 of 1964, with West Rowan taking runner-up honors, but all schools didn’t participate.

The official beginning of the modern county tournament is considered to be Jan. 16, 1988, with Salisbury, North Rowan, East Rowan, South Rowan and West Rowan all in attendance, and with the Falcons taking the victory.

South dominated the team aspect of the event in the 1990s, racking up six straight county titles at one point.

Salisbury three-peated around the turn of the century before the Raiders turned into bullies again and ran off another five titles in a row.

East enjoyed a three-peat in the 2000s, while North put together three in a row, starting with the 2010-11 season.

Carson’s first country triumph came in 2014-15. The Cougars secured their second trophy in 2016-17.

The all-time championship tally now stands: South (13), East (6), West (5), North (3),Salisbury (3), Carson (2).

While the Raiders have the most titles, they haven’t added one to the trophy case since 2009-10.

Salisbury is experiencing the longest current drought. The Hornets haven’t won the county since 2000-01.

Team champions

2020-21 COVID, no tournament

2019-20 West

2018-19 West

2017-18 West

2016-17 Carson

2015-16 East

2014-15 Carson

2013-14 East

2012-13 North

2011-12 North

2010-11 North

2009-10 South

2008-09 East

2007-08 East

2006-07 East

2005-06 South

2004-05 South

2003-04 South

2002-03 South

2001-02 South

2000-01 Salisbury

1999-00 Salisbury

1998-99 Salisbury

1997-98 South

1996-97 East

1995-96 South

1994-95 South

1993-94 South

1992-93 South

1991-92 South

1990-91 South

1989-90 West

1988-89 Measles epidemic, no tournament

1987-88 West