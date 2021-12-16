Blotter: Dec. 14
Published 12:22 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A man on Wednesday reported a fraud on Park Avenue in Salisbury that resulted in a loss of $150.
• At the Cross Ministries on Wednesday reported a vandalism in the 200 block of West D Avenue.
• Walmart reported two shoplifting incidents on Friday, which produced an estimated $356 loss.
• Marvin Joseph Eberhart, 59, was charged with possession fo a schedule two controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance in the 400 block of West Henderson Street. Police served a search warrant at Eberhart’s apartment.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• Crystal Amanda Nance Gallimore, 34, was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of felony breaking and entering a building.